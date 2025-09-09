ITR Filing 2025: Compulsory ITR Filing For People Who Have Made THESE Transactions In FY 2024-25
As the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025–2026 approaches on September 15, many taxpayers are wondering if they need to file income tax returns if their annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh.
ITR 2025 Deadline Ends On September 15
ITR under the old tax regime
Individuals earning less than Rs 2.5 lakh are exempt from filing an ITR under the old tax regime, unless they meet specific requirements set forth by the income tax department. The basic exemption ceiling has been raised to Rs 3 lakh under the new tax regime. Individuals who earn less than this amount are excluded from the requirement to file income taxes.
When do you have to file IT return?
Even if a person's income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh under the old regime or Rs 3 lakh under the new regime, they are required to file IT returns under the following cases:
1. Deposited over Rs 1 crore in current account
An ITR filing is necessary when a person's annual deposits exceed Rs 1 crore in current accounts during a year. This limit can either be exhausted in one go or can be aggregated.
2. Deposited over Rs 50 lakh in savings account
An ITR filing is necessary if an individual deposits Rs 50 lakh in savings accounts during a year. However, businesses are exempted from this rule.
3. Annual turnover exceeding Rs 60 lakh
Businesses that have an annual turnover of more than Rs 60 lakh are required to file an income tax return.
4. Professional income over Rs 10 lakh
An individual must file an ITR if their professional income in the previous fiscal year exceeded Rs 10 lakh.
5. Spent over Rs 2 lakh on foreign travel
A person is required to file an ITR if they spend Rs 2 lakh or more on foreign travel for themselves or for any other person in a given fiscal year.
6. Paid electricity bills exceeding Rs 1 lakh
ITR filing is mandatory if an individual has paid an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh or more in a financial year.
7. TDS deducted is Rs 25,000
ITR filing is mandatory if TDS or TCS totals Rs 25,000 or more in a year for individuals. Professionals who earn more than Rs 10 lakh in gross revenue from their practice must also file an ITR. For senior citizens, submitting an ITR is required if their annual TDS exceeds Rs 50,000.
8. Own foreign assets
ITR filing is also required if you have foreign assets, income or signing authority in overseas accounts. Dividends from overseas shares are subject to taxes.
Why is filing ITR beneficial even if not mandatory?
To claim TDS refunds To apply for a loan or visa, where income proof is required To carry forward capital losses To build financial credibility
