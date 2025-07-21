ITR Filing 2025: Important Documents You Must Have For Hassle Free ITR Filing, Check Documents And Other Details
With the start of income tax filing season for the Financial Year 2024-25 , taxpayers are advised to prepare their documents in advance of the extended deadline on September 15, 2025. Having the necessary paperwork ready will help ensure a straightforward and accurate filing process.
Tax Deduction Certificates
Collect Form 16 (for salary income and TDS), Form 16A (for TDS on income other than salary), and the consolidated Form 26AS. These documents provide a complete picture of your tax deducted at source, advance tax payments, and refunds.
AIS and TIS Reports
Download your Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) from the tax e-filing portal. These help confirm the income, deductions, and credits reported to the tax authorities.
Proof of Investments and Deductions
Gather receipts for investments and eligible deductions: Section 80C (such as PPF and NSC), 80D (health insurance), 80E (education loan interest), housing loan interest, rent agreements, insurance policies, and donation slips, especially if using the old regime.
PAN, Aadhaar, and Bank Passbook Details
You need a valid PAN linked with Aadhaar, as required under Section 139AA. Also, keep your bank account details, including account number and IFSC code, ready to facilitate tax refunds.
Previous Tax Returns and Audit Reports
Keep copies of your previous years’ returns and, if applicable, audit reports (Form 3CB-3CD for audits, Form 3CEB for international transactions). Match your Form 16, Form 26AS, and AIS details for consistency, as new ITR utilities provide digital filing with improved validation features.
Documents for Foreign Income and Assets
If you earn income or hold assets abroad, maintain clear records such as foreign bank statements, Form 67 for double taxation relief, and details of all overseas investments and properties. These documents support accurate disclosure and compliance.
Statements of Capital Gains and Assets
Request capital gains statements from your broker or asset manager for equity, mutual fund, or property transactions. These records will assist in accurately calculating and reporting taxable gains.
