ITR Filing 2025: Multiple Property Sales In A Year — Does Section 54 Exemption Apply To All?

photoDetails

english

Section 54 of the Income Tax Act allows individuals and HUFs to save long-term capital gains tax on selling a residential property if the gains are reinvested in another residential house in India within specific timelines. Normally, the exemption applies for purchase of one property, but a one-time option lets you buy two houses if gains are up to Rs 2 crore. For multiple sales in a year, exemption can be claimed on each if conditions are met. Unused gains must be deposited in a Capital Gains Account Scheme. Good record-keeping and professional advice are essential to fully benefit from the provision.