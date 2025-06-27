Advertisement
ITR Filing 2025: SEVEN Major Precautions You Should Take While Filing The Return Of Income
ITR Filing 2025: SEVEN Major Precautions You Should Take While Filing The Return Of Income

ITR FILING 2025: As tax filers are all geared to file the ITR for Financial Year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26), it’s important to understand the do's and don'ts, check-list of tax filing.

 

Jun 27, 2025
1. Carefully select the tax regime.

1. Carefully select the tax regime.

From AY 2024-25, the new tax regime is the default option. Every year, you can select between the old and new tax regimes for that Assessment year.

2. AIS and Form 26AS

2. AIS and Form 26AS

Download AIS and Form 26AS and check the actual TDS / TCS / tax paid. If you see any discrepancy, you should reconcile it with the Employer / Tax Deductor / Bank.

3. ITR Documents

3. ITR Documents

Compile and carefully study the documents to be referred to when filing your ITR, like bank statement / passbook, interest certificates, receipts to claim exemptions or deductions, Form 16, Form 26AS (Annual Information Statement), investment proofs, etc.

4. PAN, bank details

4. PAN, bank details

Ensure details like PAN, permanent address, contact details, bank account details, etc. are correct in the pre-filled data.

5. Correct ITR Forms

5. Correct ITR Forms

Identify the correct return for you (from ITR-1 to ITR-7). Provide all the details in the return such as total income, deductions (if any), interest (if any), taxes paid / collected (if any), etc. No documents are to be attached along with ITR-1.

6. e-filing of returns

6. e-filing of returns

e-File the return of income on or before the due date. The consequences of delay in filing returns include late filing fees, losses not getting carried forward, deductions and exemptions not being available.

7. e-verification of returns

7. e-verification of returns

After e-Filing the return, e-Verify it. If you want to manually verify your return, send the signed physical copy of ITR-V Acknowledgement (by speed post) within appropriate timelines of filing the return to Centralized Processing Center, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru 560500 (Karnataka).

