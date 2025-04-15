ITR Filing 2025: Seven Types Of ITR Forms For Taxpayers; Which One Is Suitable For You?

5 / 8

ITR-4 can be filed by a Resident Individual / HUF / Firm (other than LLP) who has:

- Income not exceeding ₹50 Lakh during the FY - Income from Business and Profession which is computed on a presumptive basis u/s 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE - Income from Salary/Pension, one House Property, Agricultural Income (up to ₹ 5000/-) - Other Sources which include (excluding winning from Lottery and Income from Race Horses): - Interest from Savings Account - Interest from Deposit (Bank / Post Office / Cooperative Society) - Interest from Income Tax Refund - Family Pension - Interest received on enhanced compensation - Any other Interest Income (e.g., Interest Income from Unsecured Loan)