ITR Filing 2026: Key income tax deadlines for salaried individuals, pensioners, freelancers and others

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To improve compliance, streamline filing and enhance clarity, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced staggered ITR deadlines while presenting the Union Budget 2026 on 1 February. "It is proposed to provide a staggered timeline for the filing of tax returns due on the 31st of July. Individuals filing ITR 1 and ITR 2 shall continue to file tax returns by the 31st July, and for non-audit business cases or trusts, 31st August shall be the due date," she said.

Here's a breakdown of key ITR deadlines by category.