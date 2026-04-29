ITR Filing 2026: Key income tax deadlines for salaried individuals, pensioners, freelancers and others
Taxpayers should note that for FY 2025-26, the ITR forms will be notified under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Whereas the filings for FY 2026-27 will be introduced under the Income Tax Act, 2025, next year. It will be a transitional phase under India’s new tax year system starting from 1 April 2026.
Key ITR deadlines
Missing the Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline means paying late fees, incurring interest on unpaid taxes or delayed refunds and restricted deductions. Therefore taxpayers should follow the structured set of category-wise deadlines provided by the Income Tax (IT) department to avoid penalties and ensure a seamless tax filing process.
ITR filing FY 2025-26
To improve compliance, streamline filing and enhance clarity, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced staggered ITR deadlines while presenting the Union Budget 2026 on 1 February. "It is proposed to provide a staggered timeline for the filing of tax returns due on the 31st of July. Individuals filing ITR 1 and ITR 2 shall continue to file tax returns by the 31st July, and for non-audit business cases or trusts, 31st August shall be the due date," she said.
Here's a breakdown of key ITR deadlines by category.
ITR filing 2026: Salaried individuals, pensioners and investors
The ITR filing deadline for salaried individuals, pensioners and investors with no business income is July 31, 2026. Taxpayers must use the ITR-1 or ITR-2 form to file by this date.
ITR filing 2026: Freelancers, professionals and small businesses
For freelancers, professionals and small businesses not requiring an audit, the due date is August 31, 2026. They will file using ITR-3 or ITR-4 forms.
ITR filing 2026: Tax audit cases
The ITR filing deadline for businesses and professionals whose accounts require a statutory audit under tax laws is October 31, 2026. These filers will use ITR-3 or ITR-4 forms but will require the extended window to complete audit formalities before filing.
ITR filing 2026: Belated Return
Taxpayers who have missed their original deadline can still file a belated return by December 31, 2026. Penalties and interest on tax due may be applicable for belated returns. All ITR forms are applicable for this.
ITR filing 2026: Revised Return
Taxpayers who need to correct errors in a return they have already filed can do so through a revised return by December 31, 2026. Revised returns may be extended up to March 31, 2027, subject to applicable rules.
ITR filing 2026: Updated Return
The Updated Return or ITR-U, gives eligible taxpayers up to four years from the end of AY 2026–27 to report previously missed income or make corrections. That window extends to March 31, 2031.
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