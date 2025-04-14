How Many Days Will Tax Refund Take If You Do It Early In April? Check How To File ITR Without Form 16
ITR Filing AY 2025-26: The ITR filing season for Assessment Year 2025–26 is underway, and taxpayers are eager to submit their returns early. There is an interesting question: how many days does it take to receive a tax refund if the return is filed in April? This gallery will guide you. To recall, an Income Tax Refund is issued by the Income Tax Department when a taxpayer has paid more income tax than was actually due for the financial year.
New Financial Year, New ITR Plans
As the financial year kicks off, taxpayers are keen to know when they can start filing their Income Tax Return (ITR) for AY 2025-26. But hold tight — the Income Tax Department needs to officially notify the ITR forms before filing can begin.
ITR Forms Expected Soon
Early Filers May Get Early Refunds
If you manage to file your ITR in April itself, there's a high chance you could receive your tax refund within the same month — especially if everything is in order and e-verified.
Refunds Only After E-Verification
Filing your return is just step one — your refund process begins only after you e-verify your return. It usually takes 4–5 weeks for the refund to reflect in your bank account post-verification.
Pre-Validate Your Bank Account
To receive your refund, your bank account must be pre-validated on the e-filing portal. The name in your bank records must match your PAN details — so double-check to avoid hiccups.
No Form 16? No Problem
Salaried individuals can still file their returns without Form 16. All you need are proper records like salary slips, Form 26AS, AIS, and TIS to complete your filing. Form 16 is a certificate issued under section 203 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, to salaried employees by their employers.
Filing Begins Once ITR-1, ITR-2 Forms Go Live
ITR filing is only possible once the online utilities (like ITR-1, ITR-2) are activated on the portal. These are generally released in the first or second week of April.
How To File ITR Without Form 16 ?
Step 1: Use your monthly salary slips to calculate your annual income, including basic pay, allowances, bonuses, and deductions.
Step 2: Visit the Income Tax Portal and download Form 26AS and AIS to check TDS and income details reported by your employer and banks.
Step 3: Add up income from all sources – salary, interest from savings/FDs, rental income, etc.
Step 4: Include deductions under Section 80C, 80D, HRA, home loan, and others using valid proofs.
Step 5: Choose the correct ITR form (e.g., ITR-1), fill in the details manually using salary slips and Form 26AS, and submit on the e-filing portal.
Step 6: Complete the process by e-verifying your return using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or other available options. (Image Credit: File Photo)
