ITR Filing Deadline Over: Filed ITR Within Due Date But Verification Is Yet To Be Done? Know What Will Happen

If you fail to verify in time, your return will be deemed not filed and subject to all the consequences of not filing ITR under the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, you may request condonation of the delay in verification by giving a valid reason. You will be able to e-verify your return after submission of such a request. However, the return will be considered valid only if the condonation request has been approved by the competent Income Tax Authority.