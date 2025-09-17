Advertisement
NewsPhotosITR Filing Deadline Over: Filed ITR Within Due Date But Verification Is Yet To Be Done? Know What Will Happen
ITR Filing Deadline Over: Filed ITR Within Due Date But Verification Is Yet To Be Done? Know What Will Happen

As the ITR Filing 2025 deadline is over now, you must know that even if you have filed your ITR within the due date, unless you do your e-verification, the final process will be deemed incomplete.

Updated:Sep 17, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
Income Tax e-verification After Filing ITR

1/8
Income Tax e-verification After Filing ITR

The deadline for filing the income tax return (ITR) was extended by a day from September 15, 2025 to September 16, 2025. If you have filed your income tax returns within the due date but haven't e-verified it, your ITR will be deemed invalid.  The latest data on the IT Department website states that the total number of ITRs filed till September 15, 2025, is 7,08,89,145. It also showed that 6,23,03,847 ITRs had been verified. 

What is ITR e-verification?

2/8
What is ITR e-verification?

ITR e-verification allows taxpayers to verify their income tax returns online. This is an important process to complete the return filing procedure. E-verification must be completed within 30 days of filing of income tax return.

Why do you need to e-verify?

3/8
Why do you need to e-verify?

Taxpayers need to verify their IT Returns to complete the return filing process. Without verification within the stipulated time, the ITR will be treated as invalid. E-verification is the most convenient and instant way to verify your ITR.

ITR e-verification Deadline

4/8
ITR e-verification Deadline

According to a CBDT notification, where the return of income is uploaded within due date but e-verified or ITR-V submitted after 30 days of uploading, in such cases the date of e-verification/ITR-V submission shall be treated as the date of furnishing the return of income and all consequences of late filing of return under the act shall follow, as applicable. 

Return Not e-verified

5/8
Return Not e-verified

The date on which the duly verified ITR-V received at CPC shall be considered for the purpose of determination of the 30 days period. It is further clarified that where the return of income is not verified after uploading, such return shall be treated as invalid.

E-verification Failure Late Fee

6/8
E-verification Failure Late Fee

Failure to verify the filed ITR within 30 days would entail filing a belated ITR, and the consequences of late filing would include a late fee of Rs 5,000 under Section 234F. 

What Happens During Delay In E-verification?

7/8
What Happens During Delay In E-verification?

If you fail to verify in time, your return will be deemed not filed and subject to all the consequences of not filing ITR under the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, you may request condonation of the delay in verification by giving a valid reason. You will be able to e-verify your return after submission of such a request. However, the return will be considered valid only if the condonation request has been approved by the competent Income Tax Authority.

How Can You E-verify Your Returns?

8/8
How Can You E-verify Your Returns?

You can e-verify your return using any of the various methods - Aadhaar OTP / EVC (using pre-validated bank / demat account) / Net Banking / Digital Signature Certificate (DSC). When you are e-verifying your return, a success message will be displayed along with a Transaction ID. An email will also be sent to your email ID registered with the e-Filing portal.

ITR Filing 2025Income Tax returnsitrIncome Tax
