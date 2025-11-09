Japan Was Set To Be The Next Economic Superpower — Until This Happened

1 / 7

During the 1980s, Japan’s economy was unstoppable. The country’s GDP grew at an average of 4 percent annually, powered by exports, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Real estate in Tokyo became some of the most expensive in the world — by 1989, the land under the Imperial Palace was said to be worth more than all the real estate in California.

The Nikkei 225 stock index surged from around 13,000 in 1985 to nearly 39,000 by December 1989, driven by speculative buying. Easy credit and the Bank of Japan’s low-interest-rate policy (around 2.5 percent) fueled this frenzy. For many, Japan seemed destined to surpass the U.S. as the world’s largest economy.