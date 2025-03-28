Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding: $500 Million Yacht, $32,000 Hotel Rooms—Check Out VIP Guests

2 / 6

While the couple has kept most details under wraps, reports suggest that the wedding will be a star-studded affair. According to People, invitations have already been dispatched. Daily Mail reports that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expected to be on the guest list, given Perry’s friendship with Sanchez.

Other high-profile invitees reportedly include Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, Kris Jenner, and Sanchez’s close friends Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jennifer Meyer, and Jamie Mizrahi. The Kardashians are also rumored to attend, especially after Kris Jenner hosted a luncheon for Sanchez’s book launch in 2024.