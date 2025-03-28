Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding: $500 Million Yacht, $32,000 Hotel Rooms—Check Out VIP Guests
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, are gearing up for what is being dubbed the "wedding of the century." The grand event is set to take place in Venice, Italy, during the summer of 2025, with preparations already in full swing. Invitations have reportedly been sent out to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, business, and entertainment.
Star-Studded Guest List
While the couple has kept most details under wraps, reports suggest that the wedding will be a star-studded affair. According to People, invitations have already been dispatched. Daily Mail reports that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expected to be on the guest list, given Perry’s friendship with Sanchez.
Other high-profile invitees reportedly include Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, Kris Jenner, and Sanchez’s close friends Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jennifer Meyer, and Jamie Mizrahi. The Kardashians are also rumored to attend, especially after Kris Jenner hosted a luncheon for Sanchez’s book launch in 2024.
Wedding Venue: Bezos’ $500 Million Mega Yacht?
Speculation is rife about the wedding venue. Initial reports suggested that the grand ceremony would be held aboard Bezos’ 500 million dollars Koru Yacht, the world’s largest sailing yacht. However, according to Daily Mail, the yacht will only be a part of the wedding festivities, not the main venue.
The Koru Yacht, which measures 417 feet in length (longer than a football field), features nine luxurious cabins, accommodating 18 VIP guests. But Venice’s strict regulations prohibit large yachts from entering the city's delicate waterways.
Venice Water Taxis for Guests
Since the Koru Yacht cannot dock in Venice, guests will reportedly be ferried across the city in a fleet of luxury water taxis. According to local Italian media, these taxis will allow attendees to experience the charm of Venice’s canals while ensuring smooth transportation between various wedding venues.
A source cited by Daily Mail mentioned that despite Bezos’ vast wealth, Venice’s historical canal regulations cannot be altered.
Luxury Hotels at $32,000 Per Night
To ensure a lavish experience for their guests, Bezos and Sanchez have reportedly booked some of Venice’s most prestigious hotels. According to Daily Mail, the couple has reserved entire properties, including The Gritti Palace and Aman Venice, from June 26 to June 29, 2025.
Rooms at these hotels are known for their exclusivity, with nightly rates ranging from 3,200 dollars to an astonishing 32,000 dollars.
Family Attending the Grand Celebration
The wedding will be a family affair, with children from Bezos and Sanchez’s previous relationships attending. Bezos has four children with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, while Sanchez shares three children with her former partners, including Tony Gonzalez and Patrick Whitesell.
(Image credit: X & ANI)
