Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam: Mandatory Documents And How To Apply For The Tamil Nadu Govt Scheme
Under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam scheme, the Tamil Nadu government provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 (Rs 12,000 annually) to eligible women.
Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme Of Tamil Nadu
Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme or Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam is a scheme being run by the Tamil Nadu government, ensuring monthly financial assistance of Rs 1000 Rupees (Annually Rs 12,000).
Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme: Rs 1,000 Monthly
The welfare initiative is aimed at empowering women of the state. Under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam goal is to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to eligible women heads of households.
Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme For TN Women
The government scheme aims to make women financially independent, help them manage daily expenses, improve their livelihood, and enhance their standard of living.
Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam Launched In 2023
Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam scheme was launched on September 15, 2023, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Perarignar Anna, a former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam Scheme Eligibility
The applicant must be a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu. The woman applicant must be above 21 years of age. The annual family income of the applicant must be below Rs 2.5 lakh.
How To Apply For Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam Scheme
Eligible women can apply by visiting their nearest Public Distribution System (PDS) Fair Price Shop/Ration Shop/Camp. Volunteers are available to assist with filling out the application forms.
Documents Required For Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam Scheme
Aadhaar Card Mobile Number Bank Account Details Income Certificate Self-declaration Ration Card (Family Card) Family Details Tamil Nadu Domicile Certificate Death Certificate of husband (in case of widow) Caste Certificate (if applicable) Passport Size Photograph
Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam: Who Are Not Eligible
Women whose annual family income exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh and who are income tax assesses. More than Rs 2.5 lakh annual income and paying professional tax Central and State governments Employees/Elected representatives (excluding village panchayat ward members), Women of families having four-wheelers (tractors included) Families already receiving aid from social security programmes such as old-age pension, widow pension, pension from the welfare board for the unorganised sector.
