Key Financial Changes From July 1, 2025: Aadhaar-PAN, ITR Deadline, HDFC Credit Card, IRCTC Tatkal Booking Rules And More

Key Financial Changes From July 1, 2025: From July 1, several new financial rules will come into effect that may affect your personal finances and travel. These changes include updates to GST invoice filing, income tax return deadlines, NSE bidding rules, IRCTC Tatkal ticket booking, and train fares. As a new quarter begins, It is important that you should be aware of these updates to manage their finances efficiently. 

Updated:Jun 26, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
New PAN Card Applications Now Require Aadhaar Verification

If you're applying for a new PAN card, Aadhaar verification is now mandatory. This move is aimed at speeding up the application process and preventing the creation of duplicate or fraudulent PAN cards in the system.  

GSTR-3B Forms Can’t Be Revised From July 2025

From July onwards, once you submit the GSTR-3B form, you won't be able to make changes. Corrections must be done using a new form—GSTR-1A. This change may pose challenges for small businesses.  

NSE Updates SME IPO Bidding Rules

The National Stock Exchange is simplifying bidding norms for SME IPOs to make them more accessible and transparent for retail investors. This initiative is expected to improve participation and boost confidence in the SME investment space.  

HDFC Bank To Revise Credit Card Charges

HDFC Bank will revise its credit card fee structure from July 1. A 1% fee will apply to wallet loads over Rs10,000, utility payments above Rs 50,000, and online gaming transactions exceeding ₹10,000 in a billing cycle. 

 

Train Ticket Fares

The Ministry of Railways is planning a minor fare increase starting July 1, 2025. Non-AC fares in Mail/Express trains may rise by one paisa per km, while AC class fares may rise by two paise per km. 

Income Tax Return Deadline Extended

The CBDT has extended the tax filing deadline for FY 2024–25 to September 15, 2025. The extension was granted due to recent changes in ITR forms, giving taxpayers more time to file accurate returns. 

Aadhaar Authentication Must For Tatkal Ticket Booking

Starting July 1, Aadhaar authentication is mandatory to book Tatkal tickets via IRCTC. From July 15, Aadhaar-based OTP verification will also be required, enhancing identity checks and reducing misuse of Tatkal bookings.  

