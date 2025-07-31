Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2939491https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/key-financial-changes-kicking-in-from-1-august-2025-here-is-all-you-want-to-know-2939491
NewsPhotosKey Financial Changes Kicking In From 1 August 2025: Here Is All You Want To Know
photoDetails

Key Financial Changes Kicking In From 1 August 2025: Here Is All You Want To Know

Starting August 1, 2025, a new set of financial rules will come into effect, changing how you manage your finances. 

Updated:Jul 31, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Key Financial Rules From 1 August 2025

1/11
Key Financial Rules From 1 August 2025

Starting August 1, 2025, a new set of financial rules will come into effect, changing how you manage your finances. From the UPI transactions limit to credit cards, several key financial changes will take place from next month. If you take note of these financial changes in advance, you can plan your finances accordingly.

 

Follow Us

New UPI rules

2/11
New UPI rules

Starting August 1, a new set of UPI rules will come into effect, changing how UPI users use the service. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has implemented these new limits to relieve system strain and reduce issues like payment delays and unsuccessful transactions. The new limits will apply to all users across all platforms like Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe or any other UPI payments app. 

Follow Us

Balance checks capped at 50 times

3/11
Balance checks capped at 50 times

Starting next month, UPI users will be able to check their account balance only 50 times per day. According to the NPCI guidelines, UPI apps should limit balance enquiry requests to reduce the load in peak hours. Therefore, a daily cap of 50 apps per customer in 24 hours has been set. 

Follow Us

Banks to communicate about available balance

4/11
Banks to communicate about available balance

According to the directives of the NPCI, the issuer banks will have to notify users of the available balance in their accounts after every financial transaction.

Follow Us

Account list access limited to 25 times

5/11
Account list access limited to 25 times

Starting next month, UPI users will be able to check bank accounts linked to their mobile number only 25 times a day per app. These limits have been introduced to address users who repeatedly overload the system with requests.

 

Follow Us

Transaction status check limited to three

6/11
Transaction status check limited to three

The number of times you can check the status of a transaction will also be limited to three and there must be a minimum of 90 seconds gap between each check.

Follow Us

Changes to UPI AutoPay features

7/11
Changes to UPI AutoPay features

Fixed time slots are being introduced by NPCI for UPI auto pay transactions. According to this, scheduled payments, such as EMIs, utility bills, subscriptions and auto payments will be processed during specific windows rather than at random throughout the day. 

Follow Us

SBI Credit card Rs 1 crore air accident cover removed

8/11
SBI Credit card Rs 1 crore air accident cover removed

SBI Card will discontinue complimentary air accident insurance starting August 11, 2025. The current SBI Card ELITE, SBI Card MILES ELITE and SBI Card MILES PRIME air accident coverage of Rs 1 crore will be discontinued. Similarly, SBI Card PRIME and SBI Card PULSE will no longer offer the Rs 50 lakh coverage. 

Follow Us

Extension of trading hours

9/11
Extension of trading hours

The Reserve Bank of India has announced an extension in the trading hours of call money, market repo and Tri-Party Repo markets effective July 1, 2025. According to a statement, from July 1, 2025, the call money market shall remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. The trading hours for market repo and TREPs will be extended to 4:00 pm which will be effective from August 1, 2025. According to the statement, the new timings will be from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Follow Us

Farmers to get Rs 2,000

10/11
Farmers to get Rs 2,000

The 20th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme will be released on August 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the installment amount of Rs 2000 to the account of farmers. This payment is expected to benefit around 9.7 crore farmers.

Follow Us

LPG And CNG Prices Change

11/11
LPG And CNG Prices Change

According to reports, the prices of LPG cylinders, CNG, PNG and aviation turbine fuel could change on August 1, 2025. If the prices change, it will have a favourable impact on consumers.

Follow Us
rule changeaugust rule changeUPI
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
New Zealand Airport
Meet World's Only Airport With Railway Tracks - Same Runway For Train, Flights; Not In India, France Or USA But In...
camera icon8
title
August releases
August Theatrical Releases You Can’t Miss – Dhadak 2, War 2r & Yogi Adityanath's Biopic- Check Full List
camera icon8
title
IPL Coaches That May Resigned Or May Be Remove Before IPL 2026
Chandrakant Pandit Resigns as KKR Head Coach: 5 IPL Coaches Likely To Be Removed Or Resign Before IPL 2026 Auctions
camera icon10
title
India
Meet Z-10ME: China’s Apache Rival Now In Pakistani Hands - Can It Beat India's AH-64E Combat Helicopter?
camera icon8
title
India Vs England Test series
Gill's 'Grow Some Balls', Stokes- Jadeja Handshake Gate To Gambhir's Spat : 5 Spicy Moments That Redefined India Vs England Test Series
NEWS ON ONE CLICK