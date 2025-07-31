Key Financial Changes Kicking In From 1 August 2025: Here Is All You Want To Know

9 / 11

The Reserve Bank of India has announced an extension in the trading hours of call money, market repo and Tri-Party Repo markets effective July 1, 2025. According to a statement, from July 1, 2025, the call money market shall remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. The trading hours for market repo and TREPs will be extended to 4:00 pm which will be effective from August 1, 2025. According to the statement, the new timings will be from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.