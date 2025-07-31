Key Financial Changes Kicking In From 1 August 2025: Here Is All You Want To Know
Key Financial Rules From 1 August 2025
Starting August 1, 2025, a new set of financial rules will come into effect, changing how you manage your finances. From the UPI transactions limit to credit cards, several key financial changes will take place from next month. If you take note of these financial changes in advance, you can plan your finances accordingly.
New UPI rules
Starting August 1, a new set of UPI rules will come into effect, changing how UPI users use the service. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has implemented these new limits to relieve system strain and reduce issues like payment delays and unsuccessful transactions. The new limits will apply to all users across all platforms like Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe or any other UPI payments app.
Balance checks capped at 50 times
Starting next month, UPI users will be able to check their account balance only 50 times per day. According to the NPCI guidelines, UPI apps should limit balance enquiry requests to reduce the load in peak hours. Therefore, a daily cap of 50 apps per customer in 24 hours has been set.
Banks to communicate about available balance
According to the directives of the NPCI, the issuer banks will have to notify users of the available balance in their accounts after every financial transaction.
Account list access limited to 25 times
Starting next month, UPI users will be able to check bank accounts linked to their mobile number only 25 times a day per app. These limits have been introduced to address users who repeatedly overload the system with requests.
Transaction status check limited to three
The number of times you can check the status of a transaction will also be limited to three and there must be a minimum of 90 seconds gap between each check.
Changes to UPI AutoPay features
Fixed time slots are being introduced by NPCI for UPI auto pay transactions. According to this, scheduled payments, such as EMIs, utility bills, subscriptions and auto payments will be processed during specific windows rather than at random throughout the day.
SBI Credit card Rs 1 crore air accident cover removed
SBI Card will discontinue complimentary air accident insurance starting August 11, 2025. The current SBI Card ELITE, SBI Card MILES ELITE and SBI Card MILES PRIME air accident coverage of Rs 1 crore will be discontinued. Similarly, SBI Card PRIME and SBI Card PULSE will no longer offer the Rs 50 lakh coverage.
Extension of trading hours
The Reserve Bank of India has announced an extension in the trading hours of call money, market repo and Tri-Party Repo markets effective July 1, 2025. According to a statement, from July 1, 2025, the call money market shall remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. The trading hours for market repo and TREPs will be extended to 4:00 pm which will be effective from August 1, 2025. According to the statement, the new timings will be from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Farmers to get Rs 2,000
The 20th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme will be released on August 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the installment amount of Rs 2000 to the account of farmers. This payment is expected to benefit around 9.7 crore farmers.
LPG And CNG Prices Change
According to reports, the prices of LPG cylinders, CNG, PNG and aviation turbine fuel could change on August 1, 2025. If the prices change, it will have a favourable impact on consumers.
