Key Financial Rules Changing From September 2025: Know How It Will Impact You

SBI Cards has announced two rounds of rules changes from September 2025. Rules with regards to rewards points will change on 1 September while that concerning CPP customers will change from 16 September 2025.

According to an update on the SBI Card website, reward points will no longer be earned on certain types of transactions for specific cardholders starting September 1, 2025. “W.e.f. 1 Sep 2025, accrual of Reward Points on spends on Digital Gaming platforms/merchants and Govt.-related transactions will be discontinued for Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT and Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME,” states the SBI Card website.

Also, With effect from 16 September 2025, all CPP customers will be automatically migrated to the updated plan variants based on their respective renewal due dates.