Landlord refusing to return your security deposit? Know what can be legally deducted and how to fight back

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Security deposit disputes are very common when tenants leave a rented house. Landlords usually take a deposit at the beginning of the rental period as protection against unpaid rent, property damage, or unpaid bills. But many tenants face problems when they try to get this money back.

Sometimes landlords delay the refund, make unfair deductions, or refuse to return the deposit completely. Indian rental laws allow landlords to deduct some genuine costs, but these deductions must be fair, properly explained, and supported by the rent agreement. The rules are different in each state and also depend on whether the state follows the Model Tenancy Act, 2021.