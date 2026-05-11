Landlord refusing to return your security deposit? Know what can be legally deducted and how to fight back
Security deposit disputes are common when tenants leave rented homes. Landlords can deduct money only for unpaid rent, utility bills, or damage beyond normal wear and tear. Routine painting or cleaning charges are not always valid unless mentioned in the agreement. Under the Model Tenancy Act, deposits should be returned within one month. Proper documents and written agreements help tenants avoid disputes and recover unfair deductions.
Why Security Deposit Fights Happen
Security deposit disputes are very common when tenants leave a rented house. Landlords usually take a deposit at the beginning of the rental period as protection against unpaid rent, property damage, or unpaid bills. But many tenants face problems when they try to get this money back.
Sometimes landlords delay the refund, make unfair deductions, or refuse to return the deposit completely. Indian rental laws allow landlords to deduct some genuine costs, but these deductions must be fair, properly explained, and supported by the rent agreement. The rules are different in each state and also depend on whether the state follows the Model Tenancy Act, 2021.
Is There a Limit on Security Deposit?
Under the Model Tenancy Act, 2021, landlords cannot ask for more than:
2 months’ rent for residential property
6 months’ rent for commercial property
However, this law is only a model law. It becomes valid only when a state adopts it. Many states still follow their own rent laws. For example, under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, there is currently no fixed legal limit on how much deposit a landlord can demand. In such places, the amount often depends on market practice, location, and the agreement between landlord and tenant.
What Can Landlords Legally Deduct?
Landlords can deduct money only for specific and reasonable expenses such as:
Unpaid rent
Unpaid electricity, water, or utility bills
Damage beyond normal wear and tear
Broken fixtures or major repair costs
For example, broken doors, damaged tiles, deep stains, or structural damage may justify deductions. But normal wear and tear cannot be charged. Things like faded paint, minor scratches, small wall marks, or natural ageing are considered normal and should not be deducted.
Can Painting and Cleaning Charges Be Deducted?
Many landlords deduct painting and cleaning costs, but this is not always legal. These charges are allowed only if:
the rental agreement clearly mentions them, or
the tenant leaves the property in very poor condition
If the landlord simply wants routine repainting after normal use, the tenant usually should not pay for it. This is why having a clear written rental agreement is very important. It helps avoid confusion later.
When Should the Deposit Be Returned?
Under the Model Tenancy Act, the landlord must return the security deposit within one month after the tenant leaves the property, after making valid deductions. In places where this law is not active, the refund time depends on the rental agreement. That is why tenants should make sure the agreement clearly mentions the refund timeline before moving in. Without a written timeline, disputes often become difficult to solve.
What Should Tenants Do Before Leaving?
Tenants should protect themselves by keeping proper records. Important steps include:
Keep rent receipts and payment proof
Save the security deposit receipt
Take photos of the property before moving in and while leaving
Clear all pending bills
Give written notice before vacating
Ask for a final inspection with the landlord
These documents help prove that the tenant fulfilled all responsibilities and reduce the chances of unfair deductions.
What If the Landlord Refuses to Return the Deposit?
If the landlord makes unfair deductions or refuses to return the money, tenants can take legal action. They can:
Send a legal notice asking for the refund
File a civil recovery case in court
Approach the rent authority where applicable
Courts usually look at the rent agreement, payment proof, and repair evidence. If the landlord cannot justify the deductions, the tenant may recover the money. The best protection is always a clear agreement, proper documentation, and written communication from the start.
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