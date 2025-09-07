Last 7th Pay Commission DA Hike:Festive Salary Boost Coming For Govt Employees
The Centre is set to announce a 3 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners, likely in the first week of October 2025 as a Diwali gift. With this revision, DA will rise from 55 percent to 58 percent, effective from July 2025, and arrears for three months will be paid with October salaries. For instance, an employee with a Rs 18,000 basic salary will gain about Rs 540 monthly. This will be the last hike under the 7th Pay Commission, as the 8th Pay Commission—expected to boost salaries by 13–34 percent—is set to roll out by 2027–28.
Big Festive Gift for Central Government Employees and Pensioners
Good news is on the way for more than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners. The Centre is expected to announce a 3 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for serving employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for retirees. The official announcement is likely in the first week of October 2025, just ahead of Diwali.
DA Hike to 58 percent With Arrears Benefit
With this revision, DA will rise from 55 percent to 58 percent, effective retrospectively from July 2025. Employees are also expected to receive three months’ arrears, which will be credited along with the October salary.
Government’s Pattern of DA Announcements
The Centre usually revises DA twice every year—once before Holi for the January–June cycle and again before Diwali for the July–December cycle. This year, Diwali falls on October 20–21, making the festive announcement highly likely. For reference, in 2024 the Modi government had announced the DA hike on October 16.
How DA Is Calculated Under the 7th Pay Commission
DA is calculated on the basis of the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). For this revision, the average CPI-IW from July 2024 to June 2025 came to 143.6, which justifies the new DA level of 58 percent.
Salary and Pension Examples
Minimum basic salary Rs 18,000:
Old DA @55 percent = Rs 9,900
New DA @58 percent = Rs 10,440
Increase = Rs 540 per month
Basic pension Rs 20,000:
Old DA @55 percent = Rs 11,000
New DA @58 percent = Rs 11,600
Increase = Rs 600 per month
Why This Hike Is Special: Last Under 7th CPC
This October revision will be the last DA hike under the 7th Pay Commission (CPC), as its term ends on December 31, 2025. All eyes are now on the upcoming 8th Pay Commission, with employees eagerly awaiting details of its Terms of Reference (ToR), panel members, and chairman.
8th Pay Commission: What to Expect
The government officially announced the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025. Based on previous timelines, it may take up to 24 months to finalize and implement recommendations, which means the new salary structure could roll out by end-2027 or early 2028.
Ambit Capital estimate: salaries may rise 30–34 percent.
Kotak Institutional Equities estimate: effective hike could be closer to 13 percent, since DA will reset under the new structure.
Trending Photos