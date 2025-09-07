Last 7th Pay Commission DA Hike:Festive Salary Boost Coming For Govt Employees

7 / 7

The government officially announced the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025. Based on previous timelines, it may take up to 24 months to finalize and implement recommendations, which means the new salary structure could roll out by end-2027 or early 2028.

Ambit Capital estimate: salaries may rise 30–34 percent.

Kotak Institutional Equities estimate: effective hike could be closer to 13 percent, since DA will reset under the new structure.