LAST CHANCE! Pay Advance Tax Before March….To Avoid Penalties– All You Need To Know

Missing the advance tax deadline can lead to hefty interest charges and penalties. Stay compliant by making your payment on time through online banking or authorized banks. Don’t delay—act now!

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Advance Tax – Pay Before March 15

Advance tax is a ‘Pay as you Earn’ system where taxpayers estimate their income and pay taxes in installments if their total tax liability exceeds Rs 10,000. Missing the March 15 deadline can result in penalties.

 

Who Needs to Pay Advance Tax?

Advance tax applies to individuals, businesses, and professionals with taxable income exceeding Rs 10,000. However, senior citizens (60+ years) without business or professional income are exempt.

 

How to Pay Advance Tax?

Advance tax can be paid online through the income tax e-filing portal or offline via authorized banks using Challan No. ITNS 280. Online payment is mandatory for companies and individuals under tax audit (Section 44AB).

 

Advance Tax Due Dates & Installments

June 15: 15 per cent of total tax September 15: 45 per cent (including previous payments) December 15: 75 per cent (including previous payments) March 15: 100 per cent (final installment)

For those under presumptive taxation (Sections 44AD/44ADA), the full tax amount is due by March 15.

 

Why Paying Advance Tax On Time Matters?

Timely advance tax payments help avoid penalties and ensure compliance. It also prevents a large lump sum tax burden at the end of the financial year.

 

Consequences of Missing the Deadline

Failure to pay advance tax leads to interest charges:

Section 234B: Interest for default in payment Section 234C: Interest for deferred payments
Final Reminder – Pay Before March 15!

Avoid penalties and extra interest—pay your advance tax before March 15. Use online banking or visit an authorized bank to complete your payment on time.

