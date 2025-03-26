Last Chance! Special FDs From SBI, Indian Bank, HDFC – Get Up To 8.05% Interest

Advertisement
Many banks in India are offering special fixed deposit (FD) schemes with higher interest rates than regular FDs. These schemes provide up to 8.05 per cent interest for super senior citizens and are a great option for those looking for secure investments. However, these offers are valid only until March 31, 2025.

Updated:Mar 26, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
SBI Special FDs: Amrit Vrishti & Amrit Kalash

SBI is offering two attractive FD schemes. The Amrit Vrishti FD comes with a 444-day tenure, offering 7.25% interest for general citizens and 7.75 per cent for senior citizens. The Amrit Kalash FD is another option with a 400-day tenure, providing 7.10 per cent interest for general citizens and 7.60 per cent for senior citizens. Both these schemes are available only until March 31, 2025.

HDFC Bank Special FD

HDFC Bank is offering a 35-month FD scheme with attractive returns. General investors will receive 7.35 per cnet interest, while senior citizens will earn 7.85 per cent.This scheme is available for investment only until March 31, 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank Special FD

Punjab & Sind Bank has introduced multiple special FDs with varying interest rates based on tenure. Investors can earn 7.20 per cent for 333 days, 7.30 per cent for 444 days, 7.45 per cent for 555 days, 7.20 per cent for 777 days, and 6.65 per cent for 999 days. Senior citizens are eligible for an additional 0.50% interest on these deposits. The last date to invest in this scheme is March 31, 2025.

IDBI Bank Utsav Callable FD

IDBI Bank has launched the Utsav Callable FD, which provides varying interest rates based on the tenure of the deposit. The scheme is designed to offer secure and stable returns and is open for investment until March 31, 2025.

Indian Bank Special FDs

Indian Bank has introduced two high-interest special FD schemes: IND Supreme (300 Days) and IND Super (400 Days). These schemes offer interest rates of up to 8.05 per cent for super senior citizens, making them one of the most lucrative options available. The last date to invest in these schemes is March 31, 2025.

