Last Chance! Special FDs From SBI, Indian Bank, HDFC – Get Up To 8.05% Interest

3 / 6

Punjab & Sind Bank has introduced multiple special FDs with varying interest rates based on tenure. Investors can earn 7.20 per cent for 333 days, 7.30 per cent for 444 days, 7.45 per cent for 555 days, 7.20 per cent for 777 days, and 6.65 per cent for 999 days. Senior citizens are eligible for an additional 0.50% interest on these deposits. The last date to invest in this scheme is March 31, 2025.