Last DA Hike Announcement Under 7th Pay Commission Expected Around Upcoming Festive Season; What Is In The Offing? Will It Be Better Than Last Time?

2 / 9

As per the data published by Labour Bureau, attached office of the M/o Labour & Employment the All-India CPI-IW for April, 2025 increased by 0.5 point and stood at 143.5 (one hundred forty three point five). Year-on-year inflation for the month of April, 2025 stood at 2.94% as compared to 3.87% in April, 2024. The Bureau has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.