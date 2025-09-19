Advertisement
Last DA Hike Under 7th Pay Commission For Central Government Employees Likely To Come Before...Check Quantum Of Hike

The upcoming Dearness Allowance (DA), Dearness Relief (DR) hike for July-December period, is going to be the last DA hike under the 7th Pay Commission because the government has announced to implement 8th Pay Commission from January 2026.

Updated:Sep 19, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
DA, DR Hike Likely Before Diwali 2025

DA, DR Hike Likely Before Diwali 2025

Central Government employees eagerly waiting for Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) might be up for some cheerful news ahead of Diwali. As per media reports, government might announce a hike in DA and DR by the second week of October 2025, just ahead of Diwali. These are however, just online media reports, because government has not yet officially hinted at a date yet.

DA Hike Twice A Calendar Year

DA Hike Twice A Calendar Year

Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes are based on the average All India Consumer Price Index (CPI-IW) for industrial workers, which reflects changes in the cost of living. The government announces a DA/DR hike twice a year. However, the announcements are made in March and September. The hike is applied retroactively every year between January and July.

Last DA, DR Hike Under 7th Pay Commission

Last DA, DR Hike Under 7th Pay Commission

The central government employees are eagerly waiting for the official government announcement on DA, DR hike for the July-December period. This DA, DR hike is going to be the last one under the 7th Pay Commission because the new 8th Pay Commission will be in place from January 2026. 

DA DR Hike: July AICPI-IW Figures

DA DR Hike: July AICPI-IW Figures

The AICPI-IW Figures for July 2025 released by Labour Beaureau recently has once again grabbed attention on the expected Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike for lakhs of govt employees and pensioners which is due for July-December 2025. The AICPI-IW figure for July 2025 is 146.5, representing a 1.5-point increase.

July 2025 AICPI-IW Figures Vs March, April, May, June Data

July 2025 AICPI-IW Figures Vs March, April, May Data

March 2025, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) stood at 143.0, representing a 0.2-point increase from the previous month. Year-on-year inflation for the month of March, 2025 stood at 2.95% as compared to 4.20% in March, 2024. The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) stood at 143.5 in April. Year-on-year inflation for the month of April, 2025 stood at 2.94% as compared to 3.87% in April, 2024, according to the Labour Bureau. In May 2025 the AICPI-IW data stood at 144.0 while that in June was 145.0 points.

June 2024-January 2025 CPI-IW Figures

June 2024-January 2025 CPI-IW Figures

CPI-IW index values from June 2024 to January 2025

 

June 2024: 141.4

July 2024: 142.7

August 2024: 142.6

September 2024: 143.3

October 2024: 144.5

November 2024: 144.5

December 2024: 143.7

January 2025: 143.7

 

February 2025-July 2025 CPI-IW Figures

February 2025-July 2025 CPI-IW Figures

CPI-IW index values from February 2025 - July 2025

February 2025: 143.2

March 2025: 142.8

April 2025: 143

May 2025: 143.5

June 2025: 144

July 2025: 145

DA, DR Hike Quantum

DA, DR Hike Quantum

Depending on the DA, DR predictions, it is expected that the DA hike could be in the quantum of 3 to 4 percent bracket.

DA Hiked To 55% For Jan-June 2025

DA Hiked To 55% For Jan-June 2025

Much to market expectations, the Union Cabinet led by PM Narendra Modi on March 28 announced the much awaited Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief Hike for lakhs of central government employees. The Modi government  announced hike in the dearness allowance by 2 percent, thus taking the DA from 53 percent to 55 percent.

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: How Much Salary Increased Last Time?

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: How Much Salary Increased Last Time?

The basic salary of the employee is Rs 18,000

Dearness Allowance Hiked To 55 Percent: Pay increase of Rs 360 more per month

New Dearness Allowance Annually: Rs 4,320

