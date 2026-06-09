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NewsPhotosLatest FD interest rates compared: Check SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other banks' FD rates in June 2026
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Latest FD interest rates compared: Check SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other banks' FD rates in June 2026

Fixed Deposits (FD) are counted among the most popular and safest investment options in India. Banks periodically revise their FD rates in response to inflation or credit demand and changes in the RBI's repo rate. 

Updated:Jun 09, 2026, 09:26 AM IST
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June 2026 FD interest rate

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June 2026 FD interest rate

Several top banks in India continue to offer competitive returns on FDs in June 2026, making them a popular choice for steady income. Investors must keep a watch on the rate revisions by banks to adjust their investments accordingly. Here’s the FD interest rate offered by major banks in India:

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SBI FD rates June 2026

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SBI FD rates June 2026

The interest rates on retail term deposits below Rs three crore in SBI rrangefrom 3.05 percent to 6.40 percent for general customers while those for senior citizens range from 3.55 percent to 7.05 percent. Among the regular FD tenures, deposits with 2 years to less than 3 years offer one of the highest rates at 6.40 percent for general customers and 5 years and up to 10 years offer 7.05 percent for senior citizens.

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Punjab National Bank FD rates June 2026

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Punjab National Bank FD rates June 2026

Among the regular FD tenures, deposits with a 444 days tenure offer one of the highest rates at 6.60 percent for general customers and 7.10 percent for senior citizens on the same tenure. The interest rates are effective from 01.06.2026.

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Bank of India FD rates June 2026

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Bank of India FD rates June 2026

The bank is offering an FD interest rate of 6.70 percent on a 3 years tenure for general citizens and 7.45 for senior citizens on the same tenure. The interest rates are effective from May 18, 2026.

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Canara Bank FD rates June 2026

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Canara Bank FD rates June 2026

The bank is offering an FD interest rate of 6.60 percent on a 555 days tenure for general citizens and 7.10 for senior citizens on the same tenure. The interest rates are effective from March 17, 2026.

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HDFC Bank FD rates June 2026

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HDFC Bank FD rates June 2026

The HDFC Bank is offering the highest interest rate of 6.50 percent for the general public and 7 percent for senior citizens on a three-year fixed deposit. The rates are applicable from March 6, 2026.

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ICICI Bank FD rates June 2026

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ICICI Bank FD rates June 2026

On 3 years 1 day to 5 years deposit, ICICI Bank FD interest rate for general citizens per annum are 6.50 percent and for senior citizens are 7.1 percent. On 5 years 1 day to 10 years deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.50 percent and for senior citizens is 7 percent. The rates are applicable from June 8, 2026.

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Axis Bank FD rates June 2026

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Axis Bank FD rates June 2026

On 5 years to 10 years deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.45 percent and for senior citizens is 7.20 percent. The rates are applicable from June 6, 2026.

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Yes Bank FD rates June 2026

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Yes Bank FD rates June 2026

On 18 months deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 7.25 percent and for senior citizens is 7.75 percent. The interest rates are effective from June 2, 2026.

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Jana Small Finance Bank FD rates June 2026

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Jana Small Finance Bank FD rates June 2026

The FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 7.77 percent and for senior citizens is 8.00 percent on 3 years to 5 years tenure. The interest rates are effective from June 2, 2026.

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Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD rates June 2026

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Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD rates June 2026

The bank offers the highest interest rates of 8.10 for the general public and 8.25 percent for senior citizens on 30 months fixed deposits. The rates are effective from March 29, 2026.

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