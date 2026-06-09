Latest FD interest rates compared: Check SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other banks' FD rates in June 2026

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The interest rates on retail term deposits below Rs three crore in SBI rrangefrom 3.05 percent to 6.40 percent for general customers while those for senior citizens range from 3.55 percent to 7.05 percent. Among the regular FD tenures, deposits with 2 years to less than 3 years offer one of the highest rates at 6.40 percent for general customers and 5 years and up to 10 years offer 7.05 percent for senior citizens.