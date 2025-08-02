Advertisement
Layoff Alert: 8 Smart & Simple Money Moves Every Gen Z Should Make After Losing Job

Getting laid off is tough, but it doesn’t have to throw your finances into chaos. From building a survival budget and cutting non-essential expenses to claiming what you're owed and exploring side hustles—this guide gives Gen Z simple, practical money tips to stay financially sane and bounce back stronger.

 

Updated:Aug 02, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
So You’ve Been Laid Off... Now What?

1/8
So You’ve Been Laid Off... Now What?

Laid off and unsure what to do next? You’re not alone. Job loss can shake up your routine and your bank balance. But take a breath—you’re not out of the game. This guide has easy money moves to help you bounce back smartly.

Take Stock of Your Finances

2/8
Take Stock of Your Finances

First, check your current financial reality. Look at your bank balance, savings, FDs, digital wallets—whatever you’ve got. This will help you understand how long you can manage and what changes you need to make.

Cut Down on Spending (Just for Now)

3/8
Cut Down on Spending (Just for Now)

Time to pause those non-essential expenses. Skip impulse buys, food delivery, and unused subscriptions for a while. Think of it as a short-term detox for your wallet—not forever, just for now.

Make Sure You Get What You’re Owed

4/8
Make Sure You Get What You’re Owed

Don’t walk away without checking what’s due. Final salary? Unused leave? Severance pay? Ask about it. Also, see if your company health insurance covers you for a few more weeks. Every rupee counts.

Start a Small Side Hustle

5/8
Start a Small Side Hustle

You may be jobless, but you’re not skill-less. Try freelancing, content creation, tutoring, or part-time gigs. Even small projects can bring in steady money and build your confidence.

Build a ‘Survival Budget’

6/8
Build a ‘Survival Budget’

List your must-pay expenses: rent, bills, groceries, EMIs. Cut out the extras. It’s not about deprivation—it’s about making your money last till you land your next gig.

Don’t Ignore Health Insurance

7/8
Don’t Ignore Health Insurance

If your job’s gone, your company health cover might be too. Get a basic health insurance plan—it doesn’t have to be fancy. Medical bills are budget killers, so stay covered.

Learn, Upskill, Repeat

8/8
Learn, Upskill, Repeat

This could be your glow-up era. Take free or low-cost courses, update your resume. The layoff may sting now—but it could be the start of something better.

(Images Credit: Gemini AI)

