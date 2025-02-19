photoDetails

LIC Smart Pension Plan 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched the LIC Smart Pension Plan, a non-linked, non-participating savings and immediate annuity plan for individuals and groups. This plan is designed to provide financial security and flexible retirement solutions, reinforcing LIC’s commitment to safeguarding policyholders’ futures.

As a non-participating plan, it guarantees fixed benefits, payable either on survival or death, depending on the chosen annuity option. Policyholders can choose from various annuity options, including the Liquidity Option, Advanced Annuity Option, and Annuity Accumulation Option, to suit their financial needs.