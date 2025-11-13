Life Certificate Process For NRI Pensioners, Family Pensioners Unable To Come To India For Personal Identification

5 / 7

In case of NRI pensioners/family pensioners who are unable to come to India for personal identification, pension/family pension may be allowed on the basis of a certificate to be issued by an authorized official of the Indian Embassy/High Commission of India or Consul of Indian Consulate in the country where the pensioner/family pensioner is residing. This certificate is to be issued on verification of Pensioner/Family Pensioner on the basis of photograph pasted in the PPO or on the basis of photograph pasted on the Passport or any other such document.