Life Certificate Process For NRI Pensioners, Family Pensioners Unable To Come To India For Personal Identification
Life Certificate Process For NRI Pensioners, Family Pensioners Unable To Come To India For Personal Identification

The government has issued instructions on submission of Annual Life Certificate by pensioners/family pensioners living abroad for further continuation of pension/family pension.

Updated:Nov 13, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
The Department of Pension & Pensioner's Welfare (DoPPW) under the Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions has issued its latest Office Memorandum regarding submission of Annual Life Certificate in respect of pensioners/family pensioners living abroad.

 

Every Central Government pensioner/family pensioner has to submit Annual Life Certificate in the month of November for further continuation of pension/family pension. In the case of a pensioner/family pensioner residing abroad, the following methods are available for submission of life certificate.

 

The OM said, a pensioner/family pensioner residing abroad and drawing his pension/family pension through any bank included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the life certificate may be signed by a designated officer of the Bank. A pensioner/family pensioner gets exemption from personal appearance subject to production of Life Certificate signed by the above mentioned designated officer of the bank.

 

A pensioner/family pensioner not residing in India in respect of whom his duly authorized agent produces a life certificate signed by a Magistrate, a Notary, a Banker or a Diplomatic Representative of India is exempted from personal appearance.

 

In case of NRI pensioners/family pensioners who are unable to come to India for personal identification, pension/family pension may be allowed on the basis of a certificate to be issued by an authorized official of the Indian Embassy/High Commission of India or Consul of Indian Consulate in the country where the pensioner/family pensioner is residing. This certificate is to be issued on verification of Pensioner/Family Pensioner on the basis of photograph pasted in the PPO or on the basis of photograph pasted on the Passport or any other such document.

 

In case the pensioner/family pensioner is unable to visit the Embassy of India/Consulate, he/she may submit requisite documents by post to the Embassy/Consulate, including Doctor’s Certificate showing the pensioner’s/family pensioner’s inability to present himself/herself in person. Embassy of India/High Commission/ Indian Consulate may also assist pensioners/family pensioners in submission of the Life Certificate. 

 

A life certificate or "Jeevan Pramaan Patra", is a biometric-based document procured either digitally or physically. This document confirms that a pensioner is alive, and must be annually re-submitted by pension disbursing agencies (like a bank). Life certificate ensures that the pension money is going to the pensioner, who is still living.

