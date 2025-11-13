Life Certificate Process For NRI Pensioners, Family Pensioners Unable To Come To India For Personal Identification
The government has issued instructions on submission of Annual Life Certificate by pensioners/family pensioners living abroad for further continuation of pension/family pension.
The Department of Pension & Pensioner's Welfare (DoPPW) under the Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions has issued its latest Office Memorandum regarding submission of Annual Life Certificate in respect of pensioners/family pensioners living abroad.
Every Central Government pensioner/family pensioner has to submit Annual Life Certificate in the month of November for further continuation of pension/family pension. In the case of a pensioner/family pensioner residing abroad, the following methods are available for submission of life certificate.
The OM said, a pensioner/family pensioner residing abroad and drawing his pension/family pension through any bank included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the life certificate may be signed by a designated officer of the Bank. A pensioner/family pensioner gets exemption from personal appearance subject to production of Life Certificate signed by the above mentioned designated officer of the bank.
A pensioner/family pensioner not residing in India in respect of whom his duly authorized agent produces a life certificate signed by a Magistrate, a Notary, a Banker or a Diplomatic Representative of India is exempted from personal appearance.
In case of NRI pensioners/family pensioners who are unable to come to India for personal identification, pension/family pension may be allowed on the basis of a certificate to be issued by an authorized official of the Indian Embassy/High Commission of India or Consul of Indian Consulate in the country where the pensioner/family pensioner is residing. This certificate is to be issued on verification of Pensioner/Family Pensioner on the basis of photograph pasted in the PPO or on the basis of photograph pasted on the Passport or any other such document.
In case the pensioner/family pensioner is unable to visit the Embassy of India/Consulate, he/she may submit requisite documents by post to the Embassy/Consulate, including Doctor’s Certificate showing the pensioner’s/family pensioner’s inability to present himself/herself in person. Embassy of India/High Commission/ Indian Consulate may also assist pensioners/family pensioners in submission of the Life Certificate.
A life certificate or "Jeevan Pramaan Patra", is a biometric-based document procured either digitally or physically. This document confirms that a pensioner is alive, and must be annually re-submitted by pension disbursing agencies (like a bank). Life certificate ensures that the pension money is going to the pensioner, who is still living.
