Little Salary Increase, Huge Pension Surprise: Central Govt Employees Set To Gain More Than Expected

The central government has clarified that certain employees retiring on June 30 or December 31 are eligible for a notional increment affecting pension calculations. Though not paid during service, this increment is added to calculate pensions. Eligible retirees from January 1, 2006, onwards receive this benefit if they meet conduct and performance criteria. The pension hike became effective from May 1, 2023, including back payments for some cases. Those involved in legal proceedings may get enhanced pensions retroactively. Conflicting lower court orders will be challenged to ensure consistency, but already settled cases won't be reopened, offering much-needed pension clarity and relief.