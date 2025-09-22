Living Life On Borrowed Money: Warren Buffett’s Warning For People Living On EMIs And Lessons To Learn Ahead Of Festivities

4 / 7

There is a clever psychology behind EMIs. It will ask for monthly installment payments rather than the entire cost of a phone today. During Diwali, when everyone around you is upgrading, you also feel the desire to do so. The 'Buy Now Pay Later' schemes are more alluring for people.

Buffett’s advice seems ageless in this situation. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway often said, “You cannot get rich by spending more than you earn.” According to him, debt is a mental burden that gets heavier with time.