Loan against PPF: How much money can you borrow from your own savings? Interest rates, lock-in limits EXPLAINED
Taking loan against PPF is allowed to account holders with certain conditions. Here's all you want to know about PPF loan options.
PPF loan rules
A Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most tax-friendly savings instruments that enables you to save money and get a guaranteed corpus after a certain period of time. Although PPF is used as an investment tool, you can use it as a backup if you need money before it matures and don't want to take it out.
How can you get loan against PPF?
You can take a loan against your PPF account on the basis of the PPF balance standing to your credit. If you take a loan against your PPF then you can get funds to meet your financial needs while still keeping the investment in place and continuing to earn.
PPF loan lock-in period
All account holders who are not yet eligible for premature withdrawals can apply for a loan against PPF. You can take a loan against PPF from the third to sixth financial year after the account opening. It is a short-term loan that needs to be paid within a period of 36 months. To get a PPF loan, you will have to collect Form D from the nearest post office or home branch, fill it out and then submit it to the bank or post office where you have the PPF account.
Limit for loan against PPF
The maximum loan amount that can be taken out against your PPF account is 25 percent of the balance in the PPF account at the end of the second year, which is the year before the loan application. Investors who pay off their loan before 36 months are eligible to avail themselves of a second loan before the sixth year of their PPF account opening.
Interest rates for PPF loan
You can take a loan against your PPF account at a nominal interest rate. The rate of interest applicable on such a loan is as low as 1 percent per annum if the loan is repaid within 36 months. However, if the loan is paid after 36 months then the interest rate becomes 6 percent per annum from the date of disbursement. It is important to note that your PPF savings will not earn any interest during the repayment period.
How to repay your PPF loan?
You will have to repay the principal amount of the loan against PPF within 36 months. You can pay it back in installments or in full, depending on what your cash flow allows. If you fail to repay a portion of the interest amount, the remaining amount will be deducted from your PPF account balance.
When should you take loan against PPF?
You can consider taking a loan against your PPF when you need a relatively small amount for a short time and don’t want to disturb your long-term savings. Taking a PPF loan can be a more sensible option than taking on expensive debt elsewhere. You can think of taking a loan against PPF for urgent financial needs such as medical expenses, home repairs, education fees or other significant expenses.
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