Loan against PPF: How much money can you borrow from your own savings? Interest rates, lock-in limits EXPLAINED

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All account holders who are not yet eligible for premature withdrawals can apply for a loan against PPF. You can take a loan against PPF from the third to sixth financial year after the account opening. It is a short-term loan that needs to be paid within a period of 36 months. To get a PPF loan, you will have to collect Form D from the nearest post office or home branch, fill it out and then submit it to the bank or post office where you have the PPF account.