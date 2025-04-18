5 / 7

1. First of all log on to SBI official website onlinesbi.com.

2. Click on 'Personal Banking' option.

3. Click on User Name and Password.

4. After this you will have tab of e-service in front, click it.

5. Click on Transfer Savings Account.

6. Select your account to be transferred.

7. Write the IFSC code of the branch you want to transfer the account to.

8. Check everything once and press Confirm button.

9. You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Fill it and then press Confirm.

10. After a few days, your account will be transferred to the branch you have requested for.