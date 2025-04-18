Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2887731https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/looking-to-change-sbi-branch-heres-how-to-change-sbi-bank-a/c-from-one-branch-to-another-branch-complete-online-process-explained-2887731
NewsPhotosLooking To Change SBI Branch? Here's How To Change SBI Bank A/c From One Branch To Another Branch– Complete Online Process Explained
photoDetails

Looking To Change SBI Branch? Here's How To Change SBI Bank A/c From One Branch To Another Branch– Complete Online Process Explained

State Bank of India allows a host of services over online mode in order to give ease of business to its customers.

Updated:Apr 18, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us

How To Change SBI Bank A/c From One Branch To Another Branch Online?

1/7
How To Change SBI Bank A/c From One Branch To Another Branch Online?

State Bank of India (SBI), the Country's largest lender, offers several online facilities to its customers for their ease and hassle free transactions. 

 

Follow Us

SBI Bank A/c Branch Change Process

2/7
SBI Bank A/c Branch Change Process

If you have a savings account in SBI and you want to change the Bank Branch, then you can do this work online from the comfort of your home using SBI’s Online Banking services. 

 

Follow Us

SBI Bank A/c Branch Change Online Process

3/7
SBI Bank A/c Branch Change Online Process

Hence, now there is no need to go to the branch for doing this work. You can easily branch your SBI account through Internet Banking. 

 

Follow Us

SBI Bank Savings A/c Branch Change Online Process

4/7
SBI Bank Savings A/c Branch Change Online Process

In order to enter the request to change the branch of SBI savings account through internet banking, you will need the branch code of the branch of the bank where you want to transfer the account. Also, your mobile number should be registered in the bank and internet banking should be started.

 

Follow Us

Here is the step by step process to change SBI branch online

5/7
Here is the step by step process to change SBI branch online

1. First of all log on to SBI official website onlinesbi.com.

2. Click on 'Personal Banking' option.

3. Click on User Name and Password.

4. After this you will have tab of e-service in front, click it.

5. Click on Transfer Savings Account.

6. Select your account to be transferred.

7. Write the IFSC code of the branch you want to transfer the account to.

8. Check everything once and press Confirm button.

9. You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Fill it and then press Confirm.

10. After a few days, your account will be transferred to the branch you have requested for.

Follow Us

SBI Bank Savings A/c Branch Change Via YONO App

6/7
SBI Bank Savings A/c Branch Change Via YONO App

Other than online process, you can change your branch through YONO app or YONO Lite. 

 

Follow Us

SBI Bank Savings A/c Branch Change Via YONO App

7/7
SBI Bank Savings A/c Branch Change Via YONO App

Remember that your mobile number must be linked to your State Bank account, otherwise you will not be able to change the account without OTP. 

Follow Us
SBIYONOState Bank of India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
international trains from India
Train To Other Countries: 5 Indian Railway Stations That Will Take You Beyond Borders
camera icon9
title
IPL
From Delhi Capitals To Mumbai Indians: The Team With The Most Time Getting All Out Under 100- Check Full List
camera icon12
title
Wealthiest Cities of 2025
Top 10 Wealthiest Cities of 2025: Where Do Indian Cities Rank? Check List
camera icon7
title
7 Actors With Best Body Transformations In Bollywood
7 Bollywood Stars Who Shocked Fans With Their Jaw-Dropping Body Transformations
camera icon5
title
mobility
Lucknow To Kanpur In Just 40 Minutes: New Expressway Set To Open This Year - Check Status, Expected Completion & Other Details
NEWS ON ONE CLICK