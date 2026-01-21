Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3009098https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/lost-your-bank-locker-keys-know-what-to-do-as-per-rules-3009098
NewsPhotosLost Your Bank Locker Keys? Know What To Do As Per Rules
photoDetails

Lost Your Bank Locker Keys? Know What To Do As Per Rules

A bank locker has two keys. While one is with the customer, the other is with the bank. But if the customer's key is lost, what can be done? Find out.

Updated:Jan 21, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Bank Locker Key Lost?

1/6
Bank Locker Key Lost?

A bank locker is a secure location to store valuable items such as jewellery, important documents and other valuables. The locker is opened using the unique key issued by the respective bank. Losing the bank locker key might be upsetting for anyone who is concerned about how the locker will be opened and who to contact to inform about the lost key. 

Follow Us

How bank locker keys operate

2/6
How bank locker keys operate

A bank locker has two keys. The customer has one key while the bank has the other. The locker can only be unlocked when both keys are used simultaneously. Therefore, the locker cannot be opened if the customer loses the key.

Follow Us

What to do if bank locker key is lost

3/6
What to do if bank locker key is lost

If you lose your locker key, you must inform the bank immediately. Some banks need you to submit a request letter with details of the locker key and number. Many banks may also request an FIR or a lost key report. Aadhaar or PAN card is also required for identification.

Follow Us

Bank breaks locker

4/6
Bank breaks locker

If the key is lost, the bank will have the locker broken by a qualified technician. The customer and a bank official are present during the entire process. The lock is changed and a new one is fitted. The bank then issues a new key to the customer. 

Follow Us

Expenses For Bank Locker Key Lost

5/6
Expenses For Bank Locker Key Lost

The entire cost of breaking the locker, installing a new lock and providing a new key is borne by the customer. This charge varies depending on the bank, locker size and location. 

Follow Us

Bank Locker Key Lost: Bank's liability

6/6
Bank Locker Key Lost: Bank's liability

The bank must open the locker with utmost care and security. The bank may be held accountable if its carelessness damages the contents of the locker or breaches confidentiality. RBI regulations provide for compensation in such cases.

Follow Us
Bank lockerbankRBI
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
mohsin naqvi
Meet Mohsin Naqvi: Pak Minister Who Threatened ICC To Derail India’s T20 WC, Using Bangladesh As 'Puppet' For Politics, Earlier Ran Away With Asia Cup 2025 Trophy, Close To Asim Munir, PCB Supremo, Media Mogul
camera icon14
title
BCCI central contracts 2026
BCCI Central Contracts 2026/27 Probable List: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set For Demotion, Mohammed Shami Out
camera icon9
title
Budget 2026
Budget 2026 Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Budget: From 2019 To 2025, A Look Back At FM's Beautiful Sarees
camera icon11
title
Deeya Yadav WPL
Youngest-Ever WPL Debutant: Meet Deeya Yadav, Haryana Prodigy Who Smashed 213 And Earned A DC Call-Up At 16
camera icon11
title
Ishan Kishan girlfriend
Ishan Kishan Back at No. 3 vs NZ: Inside Rumoured Link With Model Aditi Hundia – In Pics