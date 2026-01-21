Lost Your Bank Locker Keys? Know What To Do As Per Rules
A bank locker has two keys. While one is with the customer, the other is with the bank. But if the customer's key is lost, what can be done? Find out.
Bank Locker Key Lost?
A bank locker is a secure location to store valuable items such as jewellery, important documents and other valuables. The locker is opened using the unique key issued by the respective bank. Losing the bank locker key might be upsetting for anyone who is concerned about how the locker will be opened and who to contact to inform about the lost key.
How bank locker keys operate
A bank locker has two keys. The customer has one key while the bank has the other. The locker can only be unlocked when both keys are used simultaneously. Therefore, the locker cannot be opened if the customer loses the key.
What to do if bank locker key is lost
If you lose your locker key, you must inform the bank immediately. Some banks need you to submit a request letter with details of the locker key and number. Many banks may also request an FIR or a lost key report. Aadhaar or PAN card is also required for identification.
Bank breaks locker
If the key is lost, the bank will have the locker broken by a qualified technician. The customer and a bank official are present during the entire process. The lock is changed and a new one is fitted. The bank then issues a new key to the customer.
Expenses For Bank Locker Key Lost
The entire cost of breaking the locker, installing a new lock and providing a new key is borne by the customer. This charge varies depending on the bank, locker size and location.
Bank Locker Key Lost: Bank's liability
The bank must open the locker with utmost care and security. The bank may be held accountable if its carelessness damages the contents of the locker or breaches confidentiality. RBI regulations provide for compensation in such cases.
