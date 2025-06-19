Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2918364https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/mahila-samman-savings-certificate-gets-big-update-get-your-withdrawal-money-straight-into-non-post-office-bank-accounts-2918364
NewsPhotosMahila Samman Savings Certificate Gets Big Update: Get Your Withdrawal Money Straight Into Non-post Office Bank Accounts
photoDetails

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Gets Big Update: Get Your Withdrawal Money Straight Into Non-post Office Bank Accounts

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate was launched by the Ministry of Finance to provide financial security to girls and women in India

Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme

1/8
Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) scheme, a government-backed savings initiative, has received a significant update regarding its withdrawal process. According to the Ministry of Communication circular dated June 12, 2025, the option to withdraw the amount through ECS has now been enabled.

 

Follow Us

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Withdrawals

2/8
Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Withdrawals

After first being introduced through post offices, the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate was eventually made available to eligible scheduled banks. Earlier, the only way to withdraw the MSSC amount was through the post office. The system did not offer withdrawals through the Electronic Clearance Service (ECS) which permits direct credit to other bank accounts, at that time. 

 

Follow Us

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Post Office enables ECS option

3/8
Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Post Office enables ECS option

The Mahila Samman Savings Yojana now provides the option to use the Electronic Clearance Service (ECS) to receive the withdrawal money straight into their non-post office bank accounts.

Follow Us

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Withdrawal Amount Payment Mode

4/8
Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Withdrawal Amount Payment Mode

According to the Ministry of Communication circular dated June 12, 2025, “lt is informed that the option to withdraw the amount through ECS has now been enabled.”

The withdrawal amount can now be paid through the following modes: * By Cash (within the prescribed limit) * By Credit to a Post Office Savings Account * Through a Postmaster Cheque Account * Through ECS to other bank accounts

Follow Us

What is Mahila Samman Savings Certificate?

5/8
What is Mahila Samman Savings Certificate?

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate was launched by the Ministry of Finance to provide financial security to girls and women in India. The program ran through the Department of Post from April 1, 2023, and ran for two years, ending on March 31, 2025. Initially, exclusively accessible at post offices, this small savings scheme was eventually expanded to eligible banks as well. 

Follow Us

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Account Opening

6/8
Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Account Opening

An MSSC account could be opened on or before March 31, 2025, for a tenure of two years. Women and guardians of a girl child could open an account at post offices and other qualified banks. 

Follow Us

Interest in Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

7/8
Interest in Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

The interest paid on deposits made under MSSC is 7.5 percent, with quarterly compounding. A minimum of Rs 1,000 and a maximum of Rs 2 lakhs could be deposited. The maturity of the investment is two years from the date of opening of the account. 

Follow Us

Withdrawal Of Amount In Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

8/8
Withdrawal Of Amount In Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

Account holders are permitted to withdraw up to 40 percent of the balance after the completion of one year from the date of opening of the account. 

The scheme also allows premature closure of the account under certain conditions. In the cases of premature closing, the full scheme interest will be paid on the principal amount. The account may also be closed after six months from the date of opening without a reason. However, the interest paid in such cases will be 2 percent less than the applicable scheme rate.

Follow Us
Mahila Samman Savings CertificatePersonal finance
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Meet 5 Famous Legends Who Had The WORST Handwriting
Meet 5 Famous Legends Who Had The WORST Handwriting Yet Became Geniuses And Shocked The World With Their Innovations
camera icon7
title
Meet India's First Horror Film
India's First Horror Film Terrified Viewers, Was Made Only In Rs 9 Lakh, Earned In Crores; Lead Actress Was The Most BEAUTIFUL...
camera icon20
title
Jinal Mehta
Who Owns Gujarat Titans Now? Jinal Mehta’s ₹1.41 Lakh Crore Empire Takes Over Shubman Gill’s Team - In Pics
camera icon20
title
Prithvi Shaw
Who Is Prithvi Shaw’s New Girlfriend? Meet Akriti Agarwal – Actress, Influencer, And Internet Sensation
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, June 19 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Love’s Magnetic Energy Surrounds You, Libra
NEWS ON ONE CLICK