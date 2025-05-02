Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2894454https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/major-bank-credit-cards-offering-free-airport-lounge-access-2025-list-2894454
NewsPhotosMajor Bank Credit Cards Offering Free Airport Lounge Access 2025 List
photoDetails

Major Bank Credit Cards Offering Free Airport Lounge Access 2025 List

Here is a list of credit card providers that offer complimentary access to domestic and international airport lounges to unwind before a journey.

 

Updated:May 02, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Credit Card Airport Complimentary Lounge Access 2025

1/7
Credit Card Airport Complimentary Lounge Access 2025

Airport lounges are havens of comfort and convenience for those who frequently travel by air. Several credit card providers have included attractive features to their cards to give their customers access to airport lounges and a luxurious way to relax before their flight journey. 

 

Follow Us

Complimentary Airport Lounge Access 2025: List Of Credit Cards

2/7
Complimentary Airport Lounge Access 2025: List Of Credit Cards

Here is a list of credit card providers that offer complimentary access to domestic and international airport lounges to unwind before a journey.

 

Follow Us

1. SBI Elite Credit Card

3/7
1. SBI Elite Credit Card

This card offers two complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every quarter. Additionally, the card offers six complimentary international airport lounge visits per year. It gives the cardholders access to over 1000 airport lounges worldwide. The annual fee (one-time) is Rs 4,999 plus taxes, and the renewal fee (per annum) is Rs 4,999 plus taxes.

Follow Us

2. HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card

4/7
2. HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card

The card gives 12 complimentary airport lounge accesses in a year, which is applicable to both domestic and international terminals. Additionally, the card offers six complimentary lounge access using Priority Pass for the cardholders and add-on members. The joining and renewal membership fee is Rs 2,500 plus applicable taxes. 

 

Follow Us

3. ICICI Bank Sapphiro Visa Credit Card

5/7
3. ICICI Bank Sapphiro Visa Credit Card

This card gives up to four complimentary airport lounge visits in each quarter at Indian airports. The card gives unlimited chargeable access to cardholders and accompanying guests. Further, there are two complimentary international airport lounge access every year. The joining fee is Rs 6,500 and the annual fee is Rs 3,500.

 

Follow Us

4. Axis Magnus Credit Card

6/7
4. Axis Magnus Credit Card

This card provides unlimited access to select domestic airport lounges. The card gives unlimited international airport lounge visits plus four additional guest visits per year with Priority Pass. The annual fee of the card is Rs 12,500.

 

Follow Us

5. Yes Private Prime Credit Card

7/7
5. Yes Private Prime Credit Card

This card by Yes Bank gives access to over 850 lounges in over 120 countries around the world. The card also offers 4 complimentary guest visits in one year.

Follow Us
SBI CardICICI BankHDFC BankAxis BankYes BankCredit card
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
morning gas relief
5 Home Remedies To Get Relief From Morning Gas And Acidity
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Forget 5, 6, Or 7 Seats! Discover Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera & More - Prices Start At Just...
camera icon7
title
Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport: India's Strategic Gateway To Global Trade - In Pics
camera icon9
title
types of ducks in cricket
9 Different Types Of Ducks In Cricket: Golden Duck, Royal Duck & More - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Amrit Bharat Express Train
Howrah-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: Train To Halt At 23 Stops Including Tatanagar And Nagpur; Check Route, Timings, Expected Ticket Price
NEWS ON ONE CLICK