Major Bank Credit Cards Offering Free Airport Lounge Access 2025 List
Airport lounges are havens of comfort and convenience for those who frequently travel by air. Several credit card providers have included attractive features to their cards to give their customers access to airport lounges and a luxurious way to relax before their flight journey.
1. SBI Elite Credit Card
This card offers two complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every quarter. Additionally, the card offers six complimentary international airport lounge visits per year. It gives the cardholders access to over 1000 airport lounges worldwide. The annual fee (one-time) is Rs 4,999 plus taxes, and the renewal fee (per annum) is Rs 4,999 plus taxes.
2. HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card
The card gives 12 complimentary airport lounge accesses in a year, which is applicable to both domestic and international terminals. Additionally, the card offers six complimentary lounge access using Priority Pass for the cardholders and add-on members. The joining and renewal membership fee is Rs 2,500 plus applicable taxes.
3. ICICI Bank Sapphiro Visa Credit Card
This card gives up to four complimentary airport lounge visits in each quarter at Indian airports. The card gives unlimited chargeable access to cardholders and accompanying guests. Further, there are two complimentary international airport lounge access every year. The joining fee is Rs 6,500 and the annual fee is Rs 3,500.
4. Axis Magnus Credit Card
This card provides unlimited access to select domestic airport lounges. The card gives unlimited international airport lounge visits plus four additional guest visits per year with Priority Pass. The annual fee of the card is Rs 12,500.
5. Yes Private Prime Credit Card
This card by Yes Bank gives access to over 850 lounges in over 120 countries around the world. The card also offers 4 complimentary guest visits in one year.
