Major banks that have revised their FD rates so far in 2026

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The HDFC Bank FD interest rates range from 2.75 percent to 6.50 percent per annum for the general public and 3.25 percent to 7 percent per annum for senior citizens. The highest interest rate of 6.50 percent for the general public and 7 percent for older persons is provided on a three-year fixed deposit. On a 1 year to 15 months deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.25 percent and for senior citizens is 6.75 percent. On 5 years 1 day to 10 years deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.15 percent and for senior citizens is 6.65 percent. The rates are applicable from March 6, 2026.