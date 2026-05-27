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NewsPhotosMajor banks that have revised their FD rates so far in 2026
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Major banks that have revised their FD rates so far in 2026

In India, fixed deposits are counted among the most popular and safest investment options. Banks periodically revise their FD rates in response to inflation or credit demand and changes in the RBI's repo rate. 

 

Updated:May 27, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
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Investors must keep a watch on the rate revisions to adjust their investments accordingly. Here’s the FD interest rate offered by major private and public banks in India.

 

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HDFC Bank

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HDFC Bank

The HDFC Bank FD interest rates range from 2.75 percent to 6.50 percent per annum for the general public and 3.25 percent to 7 percent per annum for senior citizens. The highest interest rate of 6.50 percent for the general public and 7 percent for older persons is provided on a three-year fixed deposit. On a 1 year to 15 months deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.25 percent and for senior citizens is 6.75 percent. On 5 years 1 day to 10 years deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.15 percent and for senior citizens is 6.65 percent. The rates are applicable from March 6, 2026.

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ICICI Bank

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ICICI Bank

On 3 years 1 day to 5 years deposit, ICICI Bank FD interest rate for general citizens per annum are 6.50 percent and for senior citizens are 7.1 percent. On 5 years 1 day to 10 years deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.50 percent and for senior citizens is 7 percent. The rates are applicable from May 27, 2026.

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Axis Bank

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Axis Bank

On 1 year to 1 year 10 days deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.25 percent and for senior citizens is 6.75 percent. On 3 years to less than 5 years deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.45 percent and for senior citizens is 6.95 percent. On 5 years to 10 years deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.45 percent and for senior citizens is 7.20 percent. The rates are applicable from May 27, 2026.

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Yes Bank

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Yes Bank

Yes Bank is offering 3.25 percent to 7 percent interest on FDs to general customers and between 3.75 percent and 7.75 percent to senior citizens. On 12 months deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.65 percent  and for senior citizens is 7.15 percent. On 36 months to less than 60 months deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 7.00 percent and for senior citizens is 7.75 percent. The interest rates are effective from March 5, 2026.

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Bank of India

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Bank of India

On 1 year deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.50 percent and for senior citizens is 7.00 percent. On 3 years deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.70 percent and for senior citizens is 7.45 percent. On 5 years to less than 8 years deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.00 percent and for senior citizens is 6.75 percent. The interest rates are effective from May 18, 2026.

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Suryoday Small Finance Bank

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Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers interest rates from 4 percent to 8.10 percent to the general public and 4.15 percent to 8.25 percent to senior citizens. The highest interest rates of 8.10 for general public and 8.25 percent for senior citizens are provided on 30 months fixed deposits. On 1 year deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 7.25 percent and for senior citizens is 7.40 percent. On 5 years deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 7.90 percent and for senior citizens is 8.05 percent. The rates are applicable from March 29, 2026.

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Fixed DepositFDHDFC BankICICISBI
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