Major Change In EPFO Withdrawal Period -- 2 Month's Wait Period Has Now Been Extended To...
The 238th meeting of Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has made significant announcements for along with several path-breaking decisions for EPFO Subscribers.
Pensioners Peeved Ove Minimum Pension
While there is a lot of discontentment among pensioners regarding the laclusture on dileberations of mimimum pension issue, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the ministry is actively contemplating to increase the minimum pension. The iss uunder review and would be brought before the Union Cabinet for consideration, the minister has been reported saying that.
EPFO Minimum Pension
The Hindu, quoting a CBT member has said that although, issue of hiking minimum pension from 1,000 a month under EPS-95 was not in agenda, the Minister did not "rule it out" and said the "Cabinet is actively considering the proposal”.
CBT-EPFO Meet Outcome
Meanwhile, on October 13, the 238th meeting of Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF was held, in which the fund body CBT approves Simplified and Liberalized Partial Withdrawals to Enhance Member Convenience and Retirement Security.
EPF Withdrawal: 13 Complex Provisions Merged
To enhance Ease of Living of EPF members, CBT decided to simplify the partial withdrawal provisions of EPF Scheme by merging 13 complex provisions into a single, streamlined rule categorized into three types namely, Essential Needs (illness, education, marriage), Housing Needs and Special Circumstances. Now, members will be able to withdraw upto 100% of the eligible balance in the Provident Fund including employee and employer share. Withdrawal limits have been liberalized—education withdrawals allowed up to 10 times and marriage up to 5 times (from existing limit of total of 3 partial withdrawals for marriage & education in all).
EPFO Partial Withdrawal Waiting Period Increased
Requirement of minimum service has been uniformly reduced to only 12 months for all partial withdrawals. Earlier, under ‘Special Circumstances,’ the member was required to clarify the reasons for partial withdrawals viz. natural calamity, lockouts/closure of establishments, continuous un-employment, outbreak of epidemic etc. This often led to rejection of claims and consequent grievances. Now, the member can apply without assigning any reasons under this category.
Minimum Balance In A/C For PF Members All The Time
A provision has been made for earmarking 25% of the contributions in the Members’ account as Minimum Balance to be maintained by the member at all times. This will enable the member to enjoy high rate of interest offered by EPFO (presently 8.25% pa) along with compounding benefits to accumulate a high value retirement corpus. This rationalization enhances ease of access while ensuring members maintain a sufficient retirement corpus. Scheme provision simplification along with greater flexibility and zero need for any documentation will pave the way for 100 % auto settlement of claims for partial withdrawal and ensure ease of living.
EPFO Pension Settlement Waiting Period Increased
Complementing the above, it is also decided to change the period for availing premature final settlement of EPF from the existing 2 months to 12 months and final pension withdrawal from 2 months to 36 months. The liberalization of partial withdrawals ensures members can meet immediate financial needs without compromising their retirement savings or pension entitlements.
