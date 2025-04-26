Advertisement
NewsPhotosMajor Changes In EPF Website: New Form 13, Taxable vs Non-Taxable PF Interest & More
Major Changes In EPF Website: New Form 13, Taxable vs Non-Taxable PF Interest & More

Updated:Apr 26, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
New Form 13 to Simplify PF Transfers

New Form 13 to Simplify PF Transfers

The EPFO has revamped Form 13 to make PF account transfers much simpler when employees switch jobs. With the new form, transferring your PF balance from your old employer to the new one is now faster, reducing paperwork and delays significantly.

 

Better Auto-Settlement of EPF Claims

Better Auto-Settlement of EPF Claims

The EPF website upgrades will also enhance validation processes for claims. This means that eligible EPF claims can be settled automatically, cutting down on waiting time and improving the overall experience for millions of account holders.

 

Taxable vs Non-Taxable PF Interest Clearly Shown

Taxable vs Non-Taxable PF Interest Clearly Shown

One major change is the clear separation of taxable and non-taxable parts of your PF balance. This will help members easily understand their tax obligations and ensure accurate Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) during withdrawals.

 

Bulk UAN Generation Without Aadhaar

Bulk UAN Generation Without Aadhaar

EPFO has introduced a facility that allows employers to generate UANs in bulk even without Aadhaar details. This is especially helpful for members from Exempted PF Trusts or during special recovery proceedings, ensuring no one faces delays in getting their PF credited.

 

Security Measures for New UANs

Security Measures for New UANs

To keep member accounts secure, all UANs generated without Aadhaar will initially stay frozen. They will only become active after successful Aadhaar verification, making the process both faster and safer.

 

Faster Transfers Without Employer Approval

Faster Transfers Without Employer Approval

In most cases, members no longer need employer approval for transferring their PF balance. Once the source office approves, the balance is automatically moved to the new account, saving time and removing unnecessary steps.

 

EPF WebsiteNew Form 13PF balanceEPFO
