Major Financial Rules Changing From September 2025: Know How It Will Impact Your Monthly Expenses

Central Government employees under Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) can now to shift to the National Pension System (NPS), as per an Office Memorandum by Finance Ministry. This facility is however a one-time, one-way switch option, means you can't keep switching back. The deadline to Join UPS is 30 September 2025.

"It has been decided that a one-time, one-way switch facility from UPS to NPS shall be made available to all Central Government employees who have opted for UPS. This switch facility may be exercised by UPS optees any time not later than one year prior to the date of superannuation or three months prior to the deemed date of retirement in case of voluntary retirement, as applicable," Finance Ministry said in an Office Memorandum dated August 25.