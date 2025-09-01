Major Financial Rules Changing From September 2025: Know How It Will Impact Your Monthly Expenses
Check out the key financial changes that would impact your everyday life and expenses from 1 September 2025.
Financial Rule Changes From September 2025
Come September and several rules pertaining to banking, financial and other sectors are going to change. While a few deadlines are going to end in September, few might have the likelihood of being extended. Since these new rules are set to impact the day-to-day lives of a common man hence it is important to know more about these changes in detail. Check out the key financial changes that would impact your everyday life from 1 September 2025.
NPS To UPS Switch
Central Government employees under Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) can now to shift to the National Pension System (NPS), as per an Office Memorandum by Finance Ministry. This facility is however a one-time, one-way switch option, means you can't keep switching back. The deadline to Join UPS is 30 September 2025.
"It has been decided that a one-time, one-way switch facility from UPS to NPS shall be made available to all Central Government employees who have opted for UPS. This switch facility may be exercised by UPS optees any time not later than one year prior to the date of superannuation or three months prior to the deemed date of retirement in case of voluntary retirement, as applicable," Finance Ministry said in an Office Memorandum dated August 25.
ITR Deadline
On May 27, the Finance Ministry announced an extension for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2025-26. Taxpayers not required to get their accounts audited now have time until September 15 to file their returns—an extension of 46 days beyond the original deadline of July 31. This gives individuals more breathing room to meet their tax filing obligations.
Special Fixed Deposits
If you’re looking to make the most of your savings, now might be a good time to consider a special fixed deposit (FD). Several banks, including Indian Bank and IDBI Bank, are offering limited-time FD schemes with attractive interest rates. Indian Bank has introduced two special options, 444-day and 555-day FDs and both of them are ending in September. Similarly, IDBI Bank is offering 444, 555, and 700-day FDs, also with September deadlines.
India Post Registered Post
India Post is merging Registered Post with Speed Post. Following the integration, Speed Post Letter and Speed Post Parcel will provide address specific delivery, while items booked as Speed Post with registration will be delivered specifically to the addressee. Customers will continue to enjoy the benefits of registration under Speed Post while also gaining access to premium Speed Post features.
LPG Price Cut
Bringing the much needed relief to the common man, Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders will be by Rs 51.50. The latest LPG rates are effective from today, September 1. Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be available at Rs 1,580.
AHPI To Continue Cashless Insurance
A major healthcare crisis that was looming over hundreds and thousands of health insurance policyholders of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance seems to be averted now. Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI), which had decided to stop cashless treatment to policyholders of these two insurance companies in over 15,000 hospitals with effect from September 1, has now withdrawn its advisory.
SBI Credit Card
SBI Cards has announced two rounds of rules changes from September 2025. Rules with regards to rewards points will change on 1 September while that concerning CPP customers will change from 16 September 2025.
According to an update on the SBI Card website, reward points will no longer be earned on certain types of transactions for specific cardholders starting September 1, 2025. “W.e.f. 1 Sep 2025, accrual of Reward Points on spends on Digital Gaming platforms/merchants and Govt.-related transactions will be discontinued for Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT and Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME,” states the SBI Card website.
Also, With effect from 16 September 2025, all CPP customers will be automatically migrated to the updated plan variants based on their respective renewal due dates.
Jan Dhan Account eKYC
To keep your Jan Dhan account running smoothly, it’s important not to ignore re-KYC reminders from your bank. If you delay or fail to respond, your account could get restricted — meaning you might not be able to withdraw money, receive government subsidies, or use other key services. To avoid these hassles, make sure to respond to your bank’s notice on time and have your documents ready. If you're unable to visit the branch due to travel or health reasons, check with your bank to see if they offer doorstep KYC or an online re-KYC option. Additionally, PSU Banks are organising re-KYC camps for Jan Dhan account holders at the panchayat level till 30 September 2025.
