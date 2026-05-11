Major income tax deadlines in May 2026: Don't miss THESE crucial dates, else pay heavy penalties

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May 31 is the final and most crucial compliance date for several filings across categories. Quarterly TDS return for the quarter ending March 31, 2026 Returns by trustees of approved superannuation funds Certificate of donation in Form 10BE for FY 2025–26 and statement of donation in Form 10BD for FY 2025–26. It is also necessary for those who do not have a PAN but fall under specified categories such as directors or partners, to apply by this date.