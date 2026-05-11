Major income tax deadlines in May 2026: Don't miss THESE crucial dates, else pay heavy penalties
If you are a taxpayer, there are numerous crucial compliance dates in May 2026 that you shouldn’t miss. Missing these deadlines may mean paying late fees, incurring interest on unpaid taxes or delayed refunds and restricted deductions.
Major tax deadlines in May 2026
From depositing Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) to issuing certificates and filing key statements, multiple deadlines are lined up throughout the month of May. Taxpayers should follow the structured set of category-wise deadlines provided by the Income Tax department to avoid penalties and ensure a seamless tax filing process.
Deadline over for TDS/TCS on May 7
May 7 was the deadline for submitting TDS and TCS collected during April. This covers employers deducting tax on salaries, businesses making specified payments and entities collecting tax on transactions. For government offices that make payments without a challan, tax must be credited to the central government on the same day. Buyers were to file declarations under Section 394(2) to avoid TCS on specified transactions made in April.
May 15, TDS and TCS, Form 24G
May 15 is the due date for the issuance of a TDS certificate for tax deducted under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M and (Income-tax Act, 1961) in the month of March 2026. The due date for submitting Form 24G by a government agency where TDS or TCS for the month of April 2026 was paid without a challan. The due date for the quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. Due date for stock exchanges to report client code modifications for April 2026.
May 30, TDS and TCS, annual statements
May 30 is a deadline for issuing TCS certificates for the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26. The due date for the challan-cum-statement of tax deduction under Section 393(1) of the Income Tax Act, 2025. The due date for submitting information required by Section 285B of the Income Tax Act 1961 for the earlier year 2025-26.
May 31, key filings including TDS return, Form 61A, Form 61B
May 31 is the final and most crucial compliance date for several filings across categories. Quarterly TDS return for the quarter ending March 31, 2026 Returns by trustees of approved superannuation funds Certificate of donation in Form 10BE for FY 2025–26 and statement of donation in Form 10BD for FY 2025–26. It is also necessary for those who do not have a PAN but fall under specified categories such as directors or partners, to apply by this date.
May tax deadline
May is a deadline month for a number of tax filing tasks from depositing TDS and TCS to issuing certificates and filing key statements. Taxpayers should file on time to stay compliant and avoid unnecessary trouble.
Trending Photos