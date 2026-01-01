Advertisement
Major Money Rule Changes From January 1: PAN-Aadhaar Linking, ITR Filing & More– Check Full List

Updated:Jan 01, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
Money Rule Changes From January 1, 2026

Money Rule Changes From January 1, 2026

The new year has kicked off with several key personal finance rule changes that can directly impact your taxes, banking, credit score, and household budget. From PAN-Aadhaar rules to ITR filing deadlines and LPG prices, here’s a simple, slide-by-slide look at what has changed from today, January 1, 2026.

 

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Now Mandatory

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Now Mandatory

From today, PAN-Aadhaar linking is compulsory. The deadline ended on December 31, and any PAN not linked with Aadhaar has now become inoperative. An inoperative PAN cannot be used for filing income tax returns, opening bank accounts, investing, or applying for loans—making this one of the most critical changes to act on immediately.

 

Revised ITR Filing Option Closed

Revised ITR Filing Option Closed

Taxpayers can no longer file a revised Income Tax Return for Assessment Year 2025–26 from January 1. The final date to submit a revised return was December 31. Those who now need to correct errors or mismatches in their returns will have to use the Updated Return (ITR-U) route instead.

 

Belated ITR Filing Deadline Ends

Belated ITR Filing Deadline Ends

The window to file a belated ITR for AY 2025–26 has also shut. Belated returns were meant for taxpayers who missed the original filing deadline of September 16. From today onwards, missing taxpayers may face penalties and additional compliance if they wish to regularise their tax filings.

 

Credit Score Updates To Happen Weekly

Credit Score Updates To Happen Weekly

A major relief for borrowers—credit scores will now be updated every week instead of once in 15 days. This means your timely EMI payments, loan closures, or prepayments will reflect much faster, helping improve your credit profile more quickly.

 

8th Pay Commission Comes Into Effect

8th Pay Commission Comes Into Effect

The 8th Central Pay Commission has officially come into force from January 1, 2026. Pay commissions are typically implemented every 10 years. However, while the commission has begun, actual salary revisions and hikes are expected only after formal implementation, which could take time.

 

LPG Prices May Change Today

LPG Prices May Change Today

As with every month, LPG cylinder prices—both domestic and commercial—are revised on the first day. From January 1, fresh changes in LPG prices are expected, which could impact household expenses as well as costs for businesses such as hotels and restaurants.

 

Why These Changes Matter To You

Why These Changes Matter To You

With several money-related rules changing at once, staying informed is crucial. Missing deadlines or ignoring compliance requirements can lead to penalties, blocked services, or financial inconvenience. Taking quick action now can help you start 2026 on a smoother financial footing.

 

