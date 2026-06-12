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NewsPhotosMajor small finance banks offering higher FD interest rates in June 2026
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Major small finance banks offering higher FD interest rates in June 2026

Fixed Deposits (FDs) continue to be counted among the most popular and safest investment options in India by both the general public and the senior citizens. Several small finance banks in India offer higher interest rates on FDs for both general citizens and senior citizen investors. 

Updated:Jun 12, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
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Small finance banks FD rate June 2026

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Small finance banks FD rate June 2026

Some small finance banks offer FD interest rates of up to 8.30 percent in June 2026 which offer a safe investment choice with assured returns. Investors can consider investing in the fixed deposit schemes in these banks to get guaranteed returns and capital accumulation. 

Here's a list of top small finance banks in India that are offering higher FD interest rates to citizens in June 2026.

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Unity Bank

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Unity Bank

Unity Small Finance Bank is offering 7.80 percent interest per annum to general depositors on a 501 day fixed deposit scheme while senior citizens will earn 8.30 percent per annum on the same tenure. The bank also offers 7.50 percent for one-year deposits to regular investors and 8 percent to senior citizens. The rates are effective from June 11, 2026.

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Equitas Small Finance Bank

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Equitas Small Finance Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers the highest interest rates of 7.75 percent for the general public and 8.25 percent for senior citizens on 888 days fixed deposits. The rates are effective from June 10, 2026.

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AU Small Finance Bank new rates

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AU Small Finance Bank new rates

AU Small Finance Bank is offering an interest rate of 7.40 percent on its 30 month fixed deposit for general citizens. Senior citizens will receive 7.90 percent on a fixed deposit of the same tenure. For one-year deposits, the bank is offering 7.10 for general citizens while senior citizens will receive 7.60 percent on deposits of 12 months. The rates are effective from June 10, 2026.

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Jana Small Finance Bank

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Jana Small Finance Bank

The FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 7.77 percent and for senior citizens, it is 8.00 percent on 3 years to 5 years tenure. On 2 years to 3 years, tenure the bank is offering 7.50 percent to general citizens and 8 percent to senior citizens. The interest rates are effective from June 2, 2026. 

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Interest rates of other small finance banks

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Interest rates of other small finance banks

Other than the banks mentioned above, several other small finance banks continue to offer some of the highest returns in the fixed deposit market.

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Suryoday Small Finance Bank

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Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers the highest interest rates of 8.10 for the general public and 8.25 percent for senior citizens on 30 months fixed deposits. The rates are effective from March 29, 2026.

 

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Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

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Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers the highest interest rates of 8.10 percent for the general public and 8.25 percent for senior citizens on 666 days fixed deposits. The rates are effective from May 5, 2026.

 

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Shivalik Small Finance Bank

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Shivalik Small Finance Bank

Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers 7.80 percent to general citizens and 8.30 percent to senior citizens on FDs of 21 months tenure. The rate is effective from February 27, 2026.

 

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ESAF Small Finance Bank

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ESAF Small Finance Bank

ESAF Small Finance Bank offers 7.75 percent to general citizens and 8.25 percent to senior citizens on 2 years FDs. The rate is effective from 01-05-2026.

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