Major Tax And GST Related Deadlines For You In May 2025: Check List Of Financial Deadlines

TDS certificates for deductions made in March 2025 that cover transactions under Sections 194-IA, 194M, and 194S must be issued by organizations by May 15, 2025. Government offices that processed TDS/TCS without a challan in April must submit Form 24G by May 15, 2025. Entities are required to provide their quarterly TCS statement for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.