March 31, 2026 financial year-end checklist: Tax savings, investments and deadlines you cannot afford to miss
With March 31 just around the corner, this is your last chance to sort out taxes, investments and savings before the financial year ends. From paying advance tax and submitting investment proofs to keeping your PPF account active and booking capital gains, a few quick steps taken now can save you money and help you avoid penalties.
Submit Investment Proofs to Your Employer
Most employers close the proof submission window by end of February or early March. If you declared deductions at the start of the year, back them up now with documents — life insurance premium receipts, ELSS statements, PPF records, home loan interest certificates, health insurance receipts, and rent receipts for HRA. These fall under Section 80C, 80D, and 80CCD(1B). Missing this step means your employer will cut higher TDS from your March salary. Note that these deductions apply only under the old tax regime.
Make Your Tax-Saving Investments
For those on the old tax regime, this is the last window to invest for the current financial year. Under Section 80C, you can claim deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh through PPF, ELSS, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Want to save more? Put money into NPS and claim an additional Rs 50,000 deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) — over and above the Rs 1.5 lakh limit.
Keep PPF and SSY Accounts Active
Government savings schemes need at least a minimum deposit every year to stay active. PPF requires a minimum of Rs 500 per year, while Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana needs at least Rs 250. If you skip this, the account goes dormant and reactivation comes with extra charges.
Review Capital Gains and Home Loan Benefits
Go through all your investment transactions — stocks, mutual funds, and property sales — and calculate your short-term and long-term capital gains. Also download your home loan interest certificate from your lender. Under Section 24(b), you can claim a deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh on home loan interest. Submit this to your employer before the deadline.
Consider Tax Gain Harvesting
If you hold equity shares or equity mutual funds for more than 12 months, consider booking some profits before March 31. Under Section 112A, long-term capital gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year are completely tax-free. Gains above that are taxed at 12.5 per cent. Selling strategically now and reinvesting allows you to use this exemption every year without letting it go to waste.
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