March 31, 2026 financial year-end checklist: Tax savings, investments and deadlines you cannot afford to miss

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If you hold equity shares or equity mutual funds for more than 12 months, consider booking some profits before March 31. Under Section 112A, long-term capital gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year are completely tax-free. Gains above that are taxed at 12.5 per cent. Selling strategically now and reinvesting allows you to use this exemption every year without letting it go to waste.