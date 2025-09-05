Meet 10 Richest People In Delhi: No. 3 Has Net Worth Of Rs 1,52,00,00,00,000, Popularly Known As India’s Cola King—No. 1 Will Leave You Stunned
Delhi is not just India’s political hub—it’s also home to some of the country’s most successful business tycoons. From IT and telecom to FMCG, aviation, and automobiles, these billionaires have shaped industries and built legacies. According to the Forbes Billionaires List 2025, here are the top 10 richest people and families from Delhi.
Shiv Nadar
Founder of HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar started his journey in 1976 in a small garage and built one of India’s biggest IT companies with revenues of $13.4 billion. With a net worth of $40.2 billion (Rs 3.54 lakh crore), he is the richest man in Delhi. In 2020, he passed on the chairmanship to his daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, ensuring continuity in the family legacy.
Sunil Mittal & Family
Sunil Mittal, the force behind Bharti Airtel, created one of the world’s largest telecom companies, serving over 550 million customers. Backed by Google’s $1 billion investment in 2022, his family also invested in satellite firm OneWeb. With a fortune of $30.7 billion (Rs 2.7 lakh crore), the Mittals are Delhi’s second-richest.
Ravi Jaipuria
Known as India’s Cola King, Ravi Jaipuria made his wealth from Pepsi bottling and food chains like KFC and Pizza Hut. What started with a single plant in the 1980s is today a massive empire. With a net worth of $17.3 billion (Rs 1.52 lakh crore), he continues to expand his reach through Devyani International, which went public in 2021.
Burman Family
The Burmans, owners of Dabur, have a combined wealth of $10.4 billion (Rs 91,000 crore). Established in 1884, Dabur has grown into one of India’s biggest FMCG companies, with strong roots in Ayurveda. Today, fifth-generation leaders like Mohit Burman and Saket Burman are carrying forward the legacy.
Kapil & Rahul Bhatia
Running IndiGo Airlines, India’s largest carrier, Kapil and Rahul Bhatia hold a fortune of $10.1 billion (Rs 88,000 crore). IndiGo commands over 61% of the domestic aviation market. Post their split with co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, the Bhatias expanded into logistics with Movin and AI ventures with AlonOS.
Vinod & Anil Rai Gupta
The Gupta family controls Havells India, one of the country’s top electrical goods companies. With a fortune of $9.5 billion (Rs 82,800 crore), they have built a global presence in 70+ countries, making appliances from fans to washing machines. Havells also ropes in Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as brand faces.
Vivek Chaand Sehgal & Family
Vivek Chaand Sehgal co-founded Motherson Group in 1975 with his mother, growing it into a $23 billion auto parts empire. Today, with a wealth of $8.9 billion (Rs 77,600 crore), he supplies parts to global carmakers like BMW, Toyota, and Mercedes. His son, Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, is also actively involved.
Vikram Lal & Family
Vikram Lal, the man behind Eicher Motors, made his fortune of $8.8 billion (Rs 76,700 crore) through the iconic Royal Enfield bikes. Selling over 9 lakh bikes in 2024, Eicher also partners with Volvo to make trucks and buses. Today, his son Siddhartha Lal runs the company as MD.
Kuldip Singh & Gurbachan Singh Dhingra
Brothers Kuldip and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra own Berger Paints, India’s second-largest paint company. With a combined wealth of $7.5 billion (Rs 65,300 crore), they transformed the brand after acquiring it from Vijay Mallya in 1991. Their children now play leading roles in expanding the company globally.
Ramesh & Rajeev Juneja
Founders of Mankind Pharma, brothers Ramesh and Rajeev Juneja hold a net worth of $7 billion (Rs 60,900 crore). Since 1995, they’ve focused on affordable medicines and popular consumer products. After its 2023 IPO, Mankind Pharma became a household name, with their sons now joining the leadership team.
(Images credit: Forbes/website, @AnilRaiGupta/X)
