Meet 19-Year-Old Who Mastered English Alphabet In 6 Days, Speaks 46 Languages Fluently & Has Mastered 400 — Set Multiple World Records For…; He’s From….
At just 19, Chennai’s Mahmood Akram has amazed the world with his extraordinary language skills. He mastered the English alphabet in just six days, speaks 46 languages fluently, and has learned to read, write, and type in over 400 languages — achievements that have already earned him multiple world records.
A Linguistic Prodigy From Chennai
Meet Mahmood Akram, a 19-year-old from Chennai who is astonishing the world with his unmatched command over languages. While most teens are busy scrolling social media, Akram spends hours learning new scripts and pronunciations. Today, he speaks 46 languages fluently and has mastered the ability to read, write, and type in over 400 languages — a record that has brought India a huge moment of pride.
A Gift Nurtured at Home
Akram didn’t develop this rare skill by chance. His father, Shilbee Mozhippriyan, is a linguist who himself knows 16 languages. Growing up in an environment filled with books, conversations, and language tools sparked his fascination early. His father recognized Akram’s talent immediately and guided him with discipline, curiosity, and constant support.
Genius Signs Right From Childhood
His extraordinary mind began to show results shockingly early. At just a few years old, Akram understood language structures faster than children many years older. He mastered the English alphabet in six days, and shortly after, learned the Tamil script within three weeks, something that can usually take months. His teachers and language experts were stunned — they knew he was different.
400 Languages — A Rare Achievement
While many polyglots spend a lifetime learning dozens of languages, Akram’s list climbs into the hundreds. From Asian and European languages to ancient and lesser-known dialects, he has explored them all. What makes him exceptional is not just speaking — he can read, write, and even type in languages with completely different scripts and rules.
World Records Before Hitting Teenage
By the age of 12, when most children are figuring out school basics, Akram was already setting multiple world records for his linguistic mastery. Top scholars and linguists began noticing him, and his achievements drew global attention. Every new milestone pushed him further to set even bigger goals.
Sharing His Skills With the World
Akram believes that knowledge must be shared. He has travelled to places like Myanmar and Cambodia, where he conducts workshops to help students learn languages in a more fun and practical way. His teaching methods focus on developing interest, not pressure — making him a favorite among young learners.
Breaking Stereotypes About Genius
Many people assume groundbreaking linguistic talent comes from Western countries like the US, China, or Japan where language research is strong. But Akram is proving that brilliance has no geographical limit. With his achievements, he has put India — especially Tamil Nadu — on the map for linguistic excellence.
A Student With Big Dreams
Besides being a globally recognized language expert, Akram is also a regular university student. He is currently pursuing a degree in English Literature and Animation, blending creativity with academics. Even with a packed schedule, he continues learning and practicing new languages every day.
Communication That Connects Cultures
For Akram, languages are more than words — they are bridges between people. Every new language gives him access to new cultures, traditions, and friendships. He believes that multilingual communication can help break barriers, eliminate prejudice, and help the world understand each other better.
The Journey Has Only Just Begun
At 19, Mahmood Akram has already achieved what many can’t in a lifetime. Yet he insists this is only the beginning. With passion, curiosity, and dedication, he hopes to master even more languages and inspire the world to celebrate diversity in communication. A true prodigy, Akram is a living example that age is never a limitation when passion leads the way.
(Images credit: X)
