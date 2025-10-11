Advertisement
Meet 19-Year-Old Who Speaks 46 Languages, Knows 400, Set World Record For…. — Not From US, China, Japan; He’s From….

At 19, Mahmood Akram from Chennai speaks 46 languages fluently and has mastered 400 in total, setting world records by age 12. Inspired by his linguist father, he teaches students globally while pursuing English Literature and Animation, proving that passion and dedication can break all boundaries.

Updated:Oct 11, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Meet Mahmood Akram

Meet Mahmood Akram

Move over global prodigies! Mahmood Akram, a 19-year-old from Chennai, has stunned the world with his extraordinary gift for languages. He can speak 46 languages fluently and has mastered 400 in total, according to media reports—making him one of the youngest linguistic geniuses in the world.

 

Born Into a Family of Language Lovers

Born Into a Family of Language Lovers

Mahmood’s passion for languages runs in the family. His father, Shilbee Mozhippriyan, is a linguist who knows 16 languages. Growing up in such a language-rich home, Mahmood was surrounded by different scripts and accents that sparked his early curiosity.

 

Early Signs of a Prodigy

Early Signs of a Prodigy

Even as a child, Mahmood showed signs of brilliance. He mastered the English alphabet in just six days and learned the Tamil script in three weeks—a task that usually takes months for most learners. His sharp memory and natural curiosity became his biggest strengths.

 

Record-Breaking Achievements by Age 12

Record-Breaking Achievements by Age 12

By the time he turned 12, Mahmood had already made global headlines. He was recognized for his knowledge of 400 languages, earning praise from linguists worldwide and setting records for his extraordinary ability to learn and recall languages.

 

Speaks, Reads, Writes, and Types in 46 Languages

Speaks, Reads, Writes, and Types in 46 Languages

Mahmood doesn’t just speak—he reads, writes, and types fluently in 46 languages! From Tamil and Hindi to French, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, and Spanish, his multilingual skills have placed him among the most talented young linguists of our time.

 

Teaching Others Across Borders

Teaching Others Across Borders

Despite his young age, Mahmood shares his knowledge with others. He conducts language workshops in countries like Myanmar and Cambodia, inspiring students to explore the beauty of different languages and cultures.

 

A Student With Big Dreams

A Student With Big Dreams

Alongside his linguistic pursuits, Mahmood is studying English Literature and Animation. He continues to expand his horizons, proving that even for a prodigy, learning never truly stops.

 

Redefining What’s Possible at 19

Redefining What’s Possible at 19

From a young boy in Chennai to a global linguistic sensation, Mahmood Akram’s story is one of passion, discipline, and boundless curiosity. His journey proves that with dedication and love for learning, even the toughest goals can be achieved—no matter your age or where you come from.

 

