Meet 19-Year-Old Who Speaks 46 Languages, Set World Records By Age 12 For….—Not From US, China, Pakistan; He's From…
Meet 19-Year-Old Who Speaks 46 Languages, Set World Records By Age 12 For….—Not From US, China, Pakistan; He's From…

At just 19, Chennai’s Mahmood Akram has stunned the world by speaking 46 languages fluently and mastering 400. Guided by his linguist father, he set multiple world records by age 12 and continues to inspire students globally through workshops and language learning. His story proves that age is no barrier to extraordinary talent.

Updated:Sep 20, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
Meet Indian Teen Who Speaks 46 Languages

Meet Indian Teen Who Speaks 46 Languages

At just 19, Mahmood Akram from Chennai has amazed the world with his linguistic skills. He speaks 46 languages fluently and has mastered 400 in total, as per media reports. His story is not just about talent—it’s about passion, dedication, and breaking barriers in the world of language learning.

 

A Childhood Guided by Linguistics

A Childhood Guided by Linguistics

Akram’s journey began early, thanks to his father, Shilbee Mozhippriyan, a linguist who knows 16 languages. Growing up in a language-rich environment, Mahmood was inspired to explore different scripts, sounds, and grammatical rules from a young age.

 

Learning Languages at Lightning Speed

Learning Languages at Lightning Speed

His talent became evident when he mastered the English alphabet in just six days and learned the Tamil script in three weeks—an achievement that normally takes months. This early success fueled his love for languages.

 

Setting World Records by Age 12

Setting World Records by Age 12

By the age of 12, Mahmood had already achieved multiple milestones, including being recognized for his knowledge of 400 languages. His dedication earned him international attention and admiration from top linguists.

 

Speaking, Reading, and Writing in 46 Languages

Speaking, Reading, and Writing in 46 Languages

Today, Akram doesn’t just speak 46 languages fluently—he can also read, write, and type in them. This remarkable ability makes him one of the youngest multilingual prodigies in the world.

 

Teaching and Inspiring Globally

Teaching and Inspiring Globally

Akram doesn’t keep his knowledge to himself. He conducts language workshops and shares his expertise with students in countries like Myanmar and Cambodia, inspiring a new generation of language enthusiasts.

 

Academic Pursuits and Ongoing Learning

Academic Pursuits and Ongoing Learning

Alongside his linguistic achievements, Mahmood is pursuing higher studies in English Literature and Animation. He continues to refine his skills, proving that learning never stops—even for a prodigy.

 

Breaking Age Barriers in Language Learning

Breaking Age Barriers in Language Learning

Mahmood Akram’s journey shows that age is no barrier to achieving extraordinary skills. With dedication, guidance, and curiosity, he has reshaped what’s possible in the world of languages—and continues to inspire students worldwide.

(Images credit : @ashmi50/X, @thoughtsnanaly1/X, @itsMGAzam/X)

