Meet 20-Year-Old Girl Who Failed NEET, UPSC But Bagged Rs 7230000 Offer From Rolls-Royce; Became Youngest Girl To….
Rithuparna K S, a 20-year-old from Karnataka, failed NEET and dropped UPSC, but found her passion in robotics. Her hard work led to a Rs 72.3 lakh job offer from Rolls-Royce, making her the youngest woman in its jet engine division.
Meet Rithuparna – From Setbacks to Success
Rithuparna K S, a 20-year-old from Koduru in Karnataka’s Thirthahalli taluk, believed her dreams were shattered. After failing to get a medical seat through NEET and giving up on UPSC, she faced uncertainty. But in just a few years, she made headlines with a Rs 2.3 LPA offer from Rolls-Royce — becoming the youngest woman in their jet engine manufacturing division.
When Becoming a Doctor Didn’t Work Out
After completing her schooling at St Agnes, Rithuparna had one goal: to become a doctor. “My dream was to become a doctor,” she told TNN. But she couldn't secure a government seat through NEET and decided to drop her UPSC plans. Disheartened but determined, she leaned on her father’s support to start fresh.
Engineering Was Plan B
In 2022, she took admission at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (SCEM), Mangaluru, through CET. “From day one at college, I started exploring,” she said. Her fascination with automation led her to Robotics and Automation Engineering — a field she hadn’t even imagined but soon fell in love with.
Inspired by Seniors, Driven by Curiosity
While watching her seniors work on tech projects, she got inspired to do more than just classroom learning. She started building her own projects with real-world impact. What began as a second choice was now a true calling. She dove into robotics, AI, and automation with full energy and purpose.
Rolls-Royce Said She Couldn’t Do It
Hungry for international experience, Rithuparna reached out to Rolls-Royce for an internship. But they doubted her. “They said I wouldn’t be able to complete even one task in a month,” she recalled. Her response? “I asked them for a chance.” They gave her a challenge with a one-month deadline — she completed it in just one week.
Juggling Intern Work, College & UK Hours
That one task turned into an eight-month journey. Rolls-Royce gave her more complex assignments. She worked 12 AM to 6 AM IST to match UK hours, all while managing her sixth-semester college work. Her hard work didn’t go unnoticed. In December 2024, she got a pre-placement offer worth Rs 39.6 lakh. By April 2025, it was upgraded to Rs 72.3 lakh per annum.
Moving to the U.S.
Rithuparna will complete her 7th semester before moving to Texas, USA, to join Rolls-Royce’s jet engine manufacturing team full-time. She was also selected for the prestigious DC Fellowship, which recognizes young problem-solvers across Dakshina Kannada. Her professors and college celebrated her as a national inspiration.
Her Advice: “Give 200% and Stay Grounded”
“Young people today have big dreams but often give only 50%,” she says. “To succeed, you have to give 200%. Stay determined. Stay grounded. And never forget your roots.” Rithuparna’s journey from failed exams to a Rolls-Royce job is a powerful reminder: setbacks don’t define you — your grit does.
