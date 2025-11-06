Meet 22-Year-Old School Friends Who Broke Mark Zuckerberg’s Record, Became World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaires; Their Company Raised Rs 31,07,81,80,000 Crore & Its Valuation Is...
Three 22-year-old Indian American entrepreneurs; Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha have become the world’s youngest self-made billionaires after their AI recruitment startup Mercor raised Rs 3,107 crore in fresh funding, valuing the company at around Rs 88,000 crore.
Three 22-year-old Indian Americans, Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha have achieved a milestone that has stunned the global business world. They have become the world’s youngest self-made billionaires, surpassing even Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who entered Forbes billionaire list at age 23. Their success comes from their startup Mercor, which is rapidly reshaping how companies hire talent using AI.
About Their Startup — Mercor
Mercor is an innovative AI-driven recruitment platform founded in 2023 by three young entrepreneurs—Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Owen Young—who were Thiel Fellows and college dropouts (including from Harvard). It leverages artificial intelligence to revolutionize hiring by analyzing resumes, conducting AI-powered interviews, and predicting candidate-job fit with greater accuracy than traditional methods.
A Funding Breakthrough Worth $350 Million
As per Forbes report, Mercor recently secured 350 million dollars(RS 3,100+ crore) in fresh funding from global investors — an extraordinary amount for such a young company. This round valued Mercor at 10 billion dollars (Rs 88,000+ crore). With this valuation, each of the three co-founders now holds enough equity to be counted among the youngest self-made billionaires in the world — all at just 22 years old.
Surpassing Mark Zuckerberg’s Record
Before this, Mark Zuckerberg held the record as the youngest self-made billionaire after Facebook took off in 2008. He was 23 at that time. Now, Foody, Hiremath, and Midha have rewritten history by achieving billionaire status one year earlier, making them a global sensation in tech and business circles.
School Friends With Big Ambitions
The story began when Adarsh Hiremath and Surya Midha met at Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose, California. Both were standout performers in the school’s debate team, known for their strategic thinking and teamwork. Their partnership saw them becoming the first duo in history to win all three major national policy debate tournaments in a single year — a sign of their competitive drive and chemistry.
College Dropouts Who Chose to Build
- Hiremath went to Harvard to study computer science
- Midha enrolled at Georgetown for foreign service
- Foody joined Georgetown to study economics
But as their idea for Mercor grew, all three made a life-changing decision — they dropped out of college to pursue their startup full-time. Hiremath later said, “If I wasn’t building Mercor, I would have just graduated. My life did a complete 180 in months.”
Supported by the Thiel Fellowship
The trio are recipients of the Thiel Fellowship which is a prestigious program launched by billionaire Peter Thiel. The fellowship gives young entrepreneurs 100,000 dollars to leave college and build companies, believing that innovation doesn’t always require degrees. This support gave Mercor early momentum, credibility, and access to powerful startup networks.
Aiming to Transform the Future of Work
To build a global, AI-powered labor marketplace where any person, anywhere can be matched with work that suits their skills effortlessly. Their target year: 2035. If achieved, this could transform how billions of people connect to jobs, making the trio not just billionaires but leaders of a worldwide workforce revolution.
