Meet 80-Year-Old Man Who Donated Rs 27,00,00,00,000, Is India’s Biggest Philanthropist — Not Ambani, Tata Or Adani; He Is…

The title of India’s most generous philanthropist this year goes to HCL founder Shiv Nadar. As per the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025, Nadar and his family donated a staggering Rs 2,708 crore in the past year. That averages to almost Rs 7.4 crore every day. Interestingly, this is the fourth time in the last five years that he has topped the list, showing his strong and consistent commitment towards social development.