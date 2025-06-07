Meet 81-Year-Old Who Sold Detergent Door-to-Door On Bicycle, Took Rs 15,000 Loan, Now Leads Rs 23,000 Crore Firm — Know His Net Worth

1 / 8

Karsanbhai Patel was born in 1945 in Ruppur, a small village in Gujarat. Raised in a financially constrained household, he understood the value of hard work early on. Despite limited resources, he was determined to build a better life. He pursued a B.Sc. in Chemistry and secured a modest government job—first as a lab assistant at New Cotton Mills and then at the Geology and Mining Department of Gujarat.