Meet 81-Year-Old Who Sold Detergent Door-to-Door On Bicycle, Took Rs 15,000 Loan, Now Leads Rs 23,000 Crore Firm — Know His Net Worth
Meet 81-Year-Old Who Sold Detergent Door-to-Door On Bicycle, Took Rs 15,000 Loan, Now Leads Rs 23,000 Crore Firm — Know His Net Worth

Business Success Story: Karsanbhai Patel started with a small loan and sold detergent door-to-door on a bicycle. Today, he leads a major business group that has grown significantly over the years. His inspiring journey is a testament to hard work and determination.

Updated:Jun 07, 2025, 07:56 AM IST
Born in a Small Village

Born in a Small Village

Karsanbhai Patel was born in 1945 in Ruppur, a small village in Gujarat. Raised in a financially constrained household, he understood the value of hard work early on. Despite limited resources, he was determined to build a better life. He pursued a B.Sc. in Chemistry and secured a modest government job—first as a lab assistant at New Cotton Mills and then at the Geology and Mining Department of Gujarat.

 

From Government Job to Side Hustle

From Government Job to Side Hustle

In 1969, Karsanbhai Patel began making detergent powder in his backyard, using a small loan of Rs 15,000. Before heading to his government job, he would sell handmade detergent packets door-to-door on his bicycle in Ahmedabad. 

Solving a Common Man’s Problem

Solving a Common Man’s Problem

At that time, major detergent brands were priced beyond the reach of ordinary families. Patel saw this gap and formulated a low-cost yet effective alternative. He called it Nirma, named in memory of his late daughter, Nirupama. His pricing strategy — just Rs 13 per kg — struck a chord with middle-class households across India.

 

From Backyard to Brand

From Backyard to Brand

Initially, Nirma was produced and packaged by hand in Patel's backyard. As word spread and demand grew, he took a small unit on rent to scale up production. His blend of quality, affordability, and trust made Nirma a household name. The simple, relatable packaging featuring the “Nirma girl” helped solidify its identity.

 

Advertising That Stuck With A Generation

Advertising That Stuck With A Generation

Nirma's TV and radio jingles — “Washing powder Nirma!” — became iconic across India. Its messaging appealed to homemakers and positioned the brand as both family-friendly and pocket-friendly. The combination of mass appeal and low price allowed Nirma to dominate even in rural markets.

 

A Diversified FMCG Empire

A Diversified FMCG Empire

By the 1990s, Nirma had expanded into soaps, beauty products, and other personal care items. It also became one of the world’s largest producers of soda ash. Today, Nirma employs over 18,000 people and earns Rs 7,000 crore in annual revenue. The group's total turnover exceeds Rs 23,000 crore, with cement brand Nuvoco Vistas also under its belt.

 

A Visionary Beyond Business

A Visionary Beyond Business

Patel didn’t just stop at business. He founded the Nirma Education and Research Foundation (NERF) and Nirma University, which have become prestigious institutions in Gujarat. His contributions to business and education have earned him many accolades, including the Udyog Ratna Award (1990) and Ernst & Young Lifetime Achievement Award (2006).

 

Net Worth

Net Worth

As of June 2025, Karsanbhai Patel’s net worth is estimated at 5.1 billion dollars (Rs 42,585 crore), as per Forbes. His journey from cycling with detergent packets to leading one of India’s most recognizable consumer brands is a testament to grit, vision, and the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship.

 

