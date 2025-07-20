Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2934479https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-82-year-old-man-who-lives-in-a-simple-home-doesn-t-own-mobile-phone-yet-leads-rs-150000-crore-business-empire-he-is-2934479
NewsPhotosMeet 82-Year-Old Man Who Lives In A Simple Home, Doesn’t Own Mobile Phone Yet Leads Rs 1,50,000 Crore Business Empire—He Is...
photoDetails

Meet 82-Year-Old Man Who Lives In A Simple Home, Doesn’t Own Mobile Phone Yet Leads Rs 1,50,000 Crore Business Empire—He Is...

Meet 82-year-old Ramamurthy Thyagarajan, the man behind the Rs 1.5 lakh crore Shriram Group. Despite his massive business success, he lives simply with no mobile phone, modest home, and a ₹6 lakh car. He’s also known for donating Rs 6,210 crore to charity, proving true wealth lies in values, not lifestyle.

 

Updated:Jul 20, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Follow Us

The Billionaire With No Mobile Phone

1/7
The Billionaire With No Mobile Phone

Ramamurthy Thyagarajan, the 87-year-old founder of Shriram Group, is no ordinary billionaire. Despite heading a massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore financial empire, as per the website of his company, Shriram Group he lives a life marked by simplicity. He doesn't own a mobile phone, lives in a modest house, and drives a humble Rs 6 lakh car. His story stands out in a world where success is often equated with luxury.

 

Follow Us

A Humble Beginning in Tamil Nadu

2/7
A Humble Beginning in Tamil Nadu

Born into a peasant family in Tamil Nadu, Thyagarajan grew up with limited resources but a strong sense of discipline and purpose. He pursued mathematics in Chennai and later specialized in statistics at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata. His strong academic background would eventually shape his future as a visionary entrepreneur.

 

Follow Us

The Birth of Shriram Group

3/7
The Birth of Shriram Group

In 1974, at the age of 37, Thyagarajan co-founded Shriram Chits along with AVS Raja and T Jayaraman. Their aim was clear—to provide financial services to those often neglected by mainstream banks. This included truck drivers, small traders, and lower-income borrowers. What started as a modest initiative slowly transformed into one of India’s largest financial services groups.

 

Follow Us

An Empire That Serves Millions

4/7
An Empire That Serves Millions

Today, Shriram Group operates across thousands of locations and serves more than 11 million clients. With over 70,000 employees and 1.4 lakh agents, the group has grown into a major financial force with an asset under management (AUM) of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Thyagarajan’s people-first vision continues to drive the group’s success.

 

Follow Us

He Donated Rs 6,210 Crore

5/7
He Donated Rs 6,210 Crore

In a landmark move, Thyagarajan sold his stake in the company—worth Rs 6,210 crore—and donated the entire amount to a public trust. Instead of using his wealth for personal comfort or luxury, he decided to dedicate it to the greater good. This act of generosity remains one of the biggest philanthropic gestures in Indian business history.

 

Follow Us

A Life Guided by Values, Not Wealth

6/7
A Life Guided by Values, Not Wealth

Even with enormous success, Thyagarajan remains grounded. He has never been tempted by the trappings of wealth. He lives simply, avoids publicity, and stays true to the principles of integrity, humility, and service. His lifestyle is a refreshing contrast to the typical image of a billionaire.

 

Follow Us

The Legacy of Ramamurthy Thyagarajan

7/7
The Legacy of Ramamurthy Thyagarajan

Ramamurthy Thyagarajan’s life is a lesson in purpose-driven success. He built a financial empire from scratch, empowered millions, and gave back more than most ever earn. In a time when status is often measured in luxury, his quiet, impactful journey reminds us that true success lies in how much we uplift others.

 

Follow Us
business success storysuccess storyRamamurthy ThyagarajanRamamurthy Thyagarajan success storyShriram Group
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
business success story
Meet 82-Year-Old Man Who Lives In A Simple Home, Doesn’t Own Mobile Phone Yet Leads Rs 1,50,000 Crore Business Empire—He Is...
camera icon12
title
India 2011 World Cup XI
Who Wins A One-Off Final Between India’s 2011 World Cup XI And The 2023 World Cup Final XI?
camera icon7
title
Meet The President Who Torched His Country’s Economy—Best Friend To Pakistan, Chief Architect Of Disaster at Home
camera icon7
title
mobility
FASTag Annual Pass Launch In August: Can You Use It On Another Vehicle? Check New Rules, Cost, Validity, And How To Activate It
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For July 21- 27: Check What Numbers Hold For You THIS Week
NEWS ON ONE CLICK