Meet 82-Year-Old Man Who Lives In A Simple Home, Doesn’t Own Mobile Phone Yet Leads Rs 1,50,000 Crore Business Empire—He Is...
Meet 82-year-old Ramamurthy Thyagarajan, the man behind the Rs 1.5 lakh crore Shriram Group. Despite his massive business success, he lives simply with no mobile phone, modest home, and a ₹6 lakh car. He’s also known for donating Rs 6,210 crore to charity, proving true wealth lies in values, not lifestyle.
The Billionaire With No Mobile Phone
Ramamurthy Thyagarajan, the 87-year-old founder of Shriram Group, is no ordinary billionaire. Despite heading a massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore financial empire, as per the website of his company, Shriram Group he lives a life marked by simplicity. He doesn't own a mobile phone, lives in a modest house, and drives a humble Rs 6 lakh car. His story stands out in a world where success is often equated with luxury.
A Humble Beginning in Tamil Nadu
Born into a peasant family in Tamil Nadu, Thyagarajan grew up with limited resources but a strong sense of discipline and purpose. He pursued mathematics in Chennai and later specialized in statistics at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata. His strong academic background would eventually shape his future as a visionary entrepreneur.
The Birth of Shriram Group
In 1974, at the age of 37, Thyagarajan co-founded Shriram Chits along with AVS Raja and T Jayaraman. Their aim was clear—to provide financial services to those often neglected by mainstream banks. This included truck drivers, small traders, and lower-income borrowers. What started as a modest initiative slowly transformed into one of India’s largest financial services groups.
An Empire That Serves Millions
Today, Shriram Group operates across thousands of locations and serves more than 11 million clients. With over 70,000 employees and 1.4 lakh agents, the group has grown into a major financial force with an asset under management (AUM) of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Thyagarajan’s people-first vision continues to drive the group’s success.
He Donated Rs 6,210 Crore
In a landmark move, Thyagarajan sold his stake in the company—worth Rs 6,210 crore—and donated the entire amount to a public trust. Instead of using his wealth for personal comfort or luxury, he decided to dedicate it to the greater good. This act of generosity remains one of the biggest philanthropic gestures in Indian business history.
A Life Guided by Values, Not Wealth
Even with enormous success, Thyagarajan remains grounded. He has never been tempted by the trappings of wealth. He lives simply, avoids publicity, and stays true to the principles of integrity, humility, and service. His lifestyle is a refreshing contrast to the typical image of a billionaire.
The Legacy of Ramamurthy Thyagarajan
Ramamurthy Thyagarajan’s life is a lesson in purpose-driven success. He built a financial empire from scratch, empowered millions, and gave back more than most ever earn. In a time when status is often measured in luxury, his quiet, impactful journey reminds us that true success lies in how much we uplift others.
