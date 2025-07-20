Meet 82-Year-Old Man Who Lives In A Simple Home, Doesn’t Own Mobile Phone Yet Leads Rs 1,50,000 Crore Business Empire—He Is...

1 / 7

Ramamurthy Thyagarajan, the 87-year-old founder of Shriram Group, is no ordinary billionaire. Despite heading a massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore financial empire, as per the website of his company, Shriram Group he lives a life marked by simplicity. He doesn't own a mobile phone, lives in a modest house, and drives a humble Rs 6 lakh car. His story stands out in a world where success is often equated with luxury.