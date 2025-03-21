Meet 87-Year-Old Man Who Doesn’t Own a Phone, Drives Rs 6 Lakh Car & Donated Rs 6,210 Crore—His Business Is…
Ramamurthy Thyagarajan Success Story: Ramamurthy Thyagarajan, the founder of Shriram Group, is a rare business leader who chooses simplicity over luxury. Despite leading a Rs 1,50,000 crore business empire, he doesn’t own a phone, drives a Rs 6 lakh car, and lives in a modest home.
A Man of Simplicity & Vision
Meet Ramamurthy Thyagarajan, the founder of Shriram Group, known for his simple lifestyle and high thinking. Despite leading a Rs 1,50,000 crore business empire, he chooses to live modestly, reflecting values similar to the late Ratan Tata.
Humble Beginnings
Born into a peasant family in Tamil Nadu, Thyagarajan had a strong academic foundation. He pursued mathematics in Chennai before furthering his studies in statistics at the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. His educational background laid the groundwork for his future success.
A Business That Empowers
At the age of 37, he co-founded Shriram Chits along with AVS Raja and T Jayaraman. His vision was to provide financial support to underserved communities, particularly those struggling to get loans from traditional banks. This idea became the foundation of what is today Shriram Group, a financial powerhouse serving millions.
Rs 6,210 Crore Donation
Despite building a vast business empire, Thyagarajan remains deeply committed to philanthropy. He once sold his stake worth Rs 6,210 crore (750 million dollars) and donated the entire amount to a trust, ensuring that his wealth contributes to society’s well-being.
A Simple Life Despite Massive Wealth
Thyagarajan does not indulge in luxury. He lives in a simple home, drives a car worth Rs 6 lakh, and does not own a mobile phone. His lifestyle is a testament to his values, prioritizing impact over personal wealth.
The Growth of Shriram Group
Today, Shriram Group has expanded significantly, serving over 11 million clients through 3,600 branches, with 70,000 employees and 1,40,000 agents. The company has an AUM of Rs 1,50,000 crore, making it a major player in India’s financial sector.
A Legacy of Purpose
Thyagarajan’s journey is a reminder that success isn’t just about wealth, but about creating a lasting impact. His dedication to empowering the underprivileged and leading a simple life makes him one of India’s most inspiring business leaders.
(Images Credit: File Photo & Social Media)
